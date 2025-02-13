The Rule To Remember When Buying Prime Rib For A Smaller Crowd

When it comes to setting a menu for your guests, it's best to keep simple holiday serving tips in mind; keep things balanced with a plate of carbs, protein, and veggies. But the question is, how much of everything should you make? Well, it's okay to go overboard on the carbs and veggies because they are easy leftovers to revive, but the protein is a different story. For this serving tip, we're looking specifically at slow-roasted prime rib, which is a great party protein. It's fancy yet rustic, and aside from the several hours it takes to roast, there's very little work that goes into this delicious dish.

We spoke to Chef K.C. Gulbro, owner of FoxFire and Chef Ambassador for Certified Angus Beef to get his expert advice on cooking up prime rib for a smaller crowd. According to Chef Gulbro, "When cooking prime rib for a smaller crowd, a 2-bone prime rib (about 4-5 pounds) is the smallest size you should consider. This size ensures the meat cooks evenly and retains its juiciness, typically serving 4-5 people." Chef Gulbro brings up a good point when it comes to picking a protein to serve your guests: Smaller parties require more strategic thinking when it comes to cuts of meat. Certain braising cuts, like brisket, chuck roast, and pork shoulder cook up better in larger portions and are therefore not as well suited for a more intimate soiree.

