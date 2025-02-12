Give Your Margarita A Makeover With A Fruity 3-Ingredient Syrup
When it comes to zesty citrus drinks, you really can't beat a classic margarita. And as is the case with many a classic cocktail, people sure do have their opinions on what makes a perfect margarita. Generally, a margarita should have an equal balance between fruity sweetness and citrusy tartness, but there's no hard and fast rule. If you aren't a margarita purist, buckle up because we have a surprising addition to your standard margarita formula that could shake up your favorites list. That addition? Rhubarb simple syrup.
If you haven't made simple syrup before, no need to worry; it's a breeze to make at home. You only need water, sugar, and your flavoring ingredient of choice: In this case, rhubarb. If you've never worked with rhubarb before, here are some tips to keep in mind when preparing it. After your rhubarb is properly prepped, just add it to a sugar and water mixture (using a 1:1 ratio) and bring it all to a boil. Let it simmer for 20 to 25 minutes and then strain out all the solids, leaving you with just the syrupy goodness. You can treat this like any other flavored syrup and add it to your margarita to taste.
Why does rhubarb make for a good margarita?
If you've never had rhubarb before, you may be surprised by the taste. When eaten raw, it's quite like a lemon with overwhelming sour notes, which is why most people blanch it before tossing it into their food or drinks. Once cooked, the flavor mellows out into something sweet with a bit of a sour edge and a hint of earthiness, kind of like a green apple with a celery aftertaste. This makes it an easy 1:1 replacement to whatever citrus you usually add to your margarita but with a little more complexity in its flavor profile.
The sour taste also makes rhubarb a popular ingredient to pair with strawberries, which is great news for strawberry margarita lovers out there. If you're looking for other combos to give a whirl, rhubarb goes nicely with raspberry, blackberry, orange, lemon, plum, and even blackberry. Your rhubarb simple syrup should last up to a month when stored properly in an airtight container in the fridge, so for practically no effort and just three ingredients, you can sip rhubarb margaritas to your heart's content until it's time to make a new batch (and you totally will).