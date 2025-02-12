Give Your Margarita A Makeover With A Fruity 3-Ingredient Syrup

When it comes to zesty citrus drinks, you really can't beat a classic margarita. And as is the case with many a classic cocktail, people sure do have their opinions on what makes a perfect margarita. Generally, a margarita should have an equal balance between fruity sweetness and citrusy tartness, but there's no hard and fast rule. If you aren't a margarita purist, buckle up because we have a surprising addition to your standard margarita formula that could shake up your favorites list. That addition? Rhubarb simple syrup.

Advertisement

If you haven't made simple syrup before, no need to worry; it's a breeze to make at home. You only need water, sugar, and your flavoring ingredient of choice: In this case, rhubarb. If you've never worked with rhubarb before, here are some tips to keep in mind when preparing it. After your rhubarb is properly prepped, just add it to a sugar and water mixture (using a 1:1 ratio) and bring it all to a boil. Let it simmer for 20 to 25 minutes and then strain out all the solids, leaving you with just the syrupy goodness. You can treat this like any other flavored syrup and add it to your margarita to taste.