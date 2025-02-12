Recreate Target's Brownie Batter Hummus With Just A Few Pantry Staples

Tasted Target's brownie batter hummus and loved its chocolatey flavor and texture? You'll be pleased to know that you can recreate it at home with a handful of pantry staples (just don't tell the hummus purists who reckon this Middle Eastern dip should stay in its savory lane).

Advertisement

The key ingredients in Target's recipe are cooked chickpeas, cocoa powder, cocoa chips, dates, agave nectar, brown sugar, vanilla extract, and sea salt. And while you might not have all of them on hand, you likely have the majority in the cupboard (or have something that can act as a useful substitute).

To make your own version of this chocolatey dip, it's as easy as blending all the ingredients in a food processor (saving the chocolate chips to scatter over the top). However, keeping a couple of culinary tips in mind will truly make your hummus sing. For example, soaking your dates in hot water first will plump them up and soften them, resulting in a hummus with a smoother texture. Plus the heat and moisture in their flesh will encourage any clumps of brown sugar to dissolve more readily. You should also rinse your chickpeas to remove any salty residues from the water they've been packed in and use a premium cocoa powder with an intense personality to maximize the chocolatey notes in your dip.

Advertisement