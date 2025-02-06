The Vegetable That Finally Joined Trader Joe's Canned Food Lineup

Announcements of new arrivals at Trader Joe's are always a cause for celebration among fans of the popular grocery store chain — even when those new arrivals are vegetables. So, it's understandable that Trader Joe's enthusiasts are buzzing about the cans of cooked lentils that have been recently discovered on store shelves.

The 15-ounce, pumpkin-colored cans retail for 99 cents each, and customers on Reddit are reportedly so happy with the new find that they've eaten the lentils straight from the can. Trader Joe's sells dozens of canned items, including many vegetable varieties, but early reactions to the new canned lentils may make them the belle of the canned goods section.

Reddit commenters have responded enthusiastically to the new veggie offering, noting how well lentils pair with rice for an easy meal. Others have inquired about good lentil recipes and more commenters have been wondering why it's taken so long for Trader Joe's to offer them in this form.