The Vegetable That Finally Joined Trader Joe's Canned Food Lineup
Announcements of new arrivals at Trader Joe's are always a cause for celebration among fans of the popular grocery store chain — even when those new arrivals are vegetables. So, it's understandable that Trader Joe's enthusiasts are buzzing about the cans of cooked lentils that have been recently discovered on store shelves.
The 15-ounce, pumpkin-colored cans retail for 99 cents each, and customers on Reddit are reportedly so happy with the new find that they've eaten the lentils straight from the can. Trader Joe's sells dozens of canned items, including many vegetable varieties, but early reactions to the new canned lentils may make them the belle of the canned goods section.
Reddit commenters have responded enthusiastically to the new veggie offering, noting how well lentils pair with rice for an easy meal. Others have inquired about good lentil recipes and more commenters have been wondering why it's taken so long for Trader Joe's to offer them in this form.
Bring on the lentils
Trader Joe's new cooked canned lentils seem to be a big hit, and, at just 99 cents a can, fans of lentils (which come in many different types) can stock their pantry at an affordable price point. While snacks arguably catch customers' eyes quicker than vegetables, in recent years, Trader Joe's has scored points with customers with different lentil-related offerings. Some customers rejoiced when the chain reintroduced bags of dried green lentils last year.
In 2022, many fans of Trader Joe's ever-expanding lineup of snack options welcomed the arrival of TJ's Lentil and Chickpea Papadums Crisps. Whether customers choose to stockpile cans of cooked lentils or eat them straight from the can, eager Redditors have noted that the offering is a healthy option — a serving from the can (⅔ of a cup) is 80 calories and offers 3 grams of dietary fiber. They also note that, since the lentils are pre-cooked, it should save plenty of time in the kitchen.