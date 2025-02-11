Keep Your Premade Crepes Moist With This Julia Child Tip

Super-versatile, homemade crepes are perfect for serving with fruit and whipped cream or stuffing with cheese and veggies. However, they can dry out if you make them well in advance, which is annoying if you want to batch cook. Luckily you can keep your premade crepes moist with a useful tip from Julia Child. The American chef and author advises that "crepes may be made several hours before serving time," in her renowned recipe book "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," which was first published in 1961. "Pile them in a dish, cover with waxed paper and a plate to keep them from drying out."

Advertisement

While over 60 years have passed since the book came out, Child's trick still holds as shrouding the crepes in the paper reduces their exposure to the air. If left out in the open, the moisture in these thin, frilly pancakes is more likely to evaporate into the air, turning them dry and chewy, in the same way that tortillas can become hard and brittle when left out of the packet.

A single sheet of wax paper (or greaseproof) may be enough to cover a small batch of crepes. However, if you're making double or triple the recipe, you're better off placing a sheet of wax paper between each pancake prior to covering the whole stack. The non-stick quality of the wax paper will prevent the crepes from sticking together, particularly if you've added sugar to your eggy batter.

Advertisement