Keep Your Premade Crepes Moist With This Julia Child Tip
Super-versatile, homemade crepes are perfect for serving with fruit and whipped cream or stuffing with cheese and veggies. However, they can dry out if you make them well in advance, which is annoying if you want to batch cook. Luckily you can keep your premade crepes moist with a useful tip from Julia Child. The American chef and author advises that "crepes may be made several hours before serving time," in her renowned recipe book "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," which was first published in 1961. "Pile them in a dish, cover with waxed paper and a plate to keep them from drying out."
While over 60 years have passed since the book came out, Child's trick still holds as shrouding the crepes in the paper reduces their exposure to the air. If left out in the open, the moisture in these thin, frilly pancakes is more likely to evaporate into the air, turning them dry and chewy, in the same way that tortillas can become hard and brittle when left out of the packet.
A single sheet of wax paper (or greaseproof) may be enough to cover a small batch of crepes. However, if you're making double or triple the recipe, you're better off placing a sheet of wax paper between each pancake prior to covering the whole stack. The non-stick quality of the wax paper will prevent the crepes from sticking together, particularly if you've added sugar to your eggy batter.
Cook your crepes at speed to prevent them drying out
Aim to cook your crepes as quickly as possible to prevent them from drying out in the pan. If they're soft and tender when freshly made, they'll likely remain moist for far longer when you cover them with a plate. As crepes are thinner than American-style pancakes, they can be reheated at speed too. Simply place them in a skillet on medium heat and allow them to warm through gently. Better yet, fold them into quarters and heat them through in a mixture of sugar, orange juice, butter, and a splash of Grand Marnier to make Crepe Suzette.
Alternatively, microwave them for a few seconds, either individually or in a stack (you can keep the piece of waxed paper in between each pancake as it's microwave safe). The heat will make your crepes more pliable and easy to roll up, which is useful if you want to stuff them to create baked manicotti. Any leftover pancakes can be frozen in a stack, along with the paper. The wax paper will stop the crepes from sticking together as they harden and make it easier to remove them.
If you make crepes regularly, consider investing in a lidded insulated hotpot, which will keep your French style pancakes warm while reducing their exposure to the air. For a cheaper alternative, a microwave-safe tortilla warmer is ideal as you can conveniently heat your crepes directly inside them if they get cold.