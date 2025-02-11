Home Fries Vs Cottage Fries: Is There A Difference?
Curly, straight, and crinkle-cut are just some of the many varieties of fries that are prepared and served at various eateries globally. Whether it's at your favorite fast-food chain, a local diner, or a high-end restaurant, two cuts of the starchy side that are a bit outside the norm are home fries and cottage fries. These options are similar, but there are differences that set them apart from each other.
You're likely already familiar with home fries, because they're often served alongside the likes of omelettes and eggs Benedict at diners and breakfast spots. There are many types of home fries, but in their simplest form, the potatoes are cut into rustic-style cubes and simply seasoned with black pepper and salt. Cottage fries, which you might not have eaten, are cut into round pieces (one of the main differences) and can be seasoned with just black pepper and salt or other spices like garlic powder.
What are home fries?
Like we mentioned, home fries are often cut into cubes or chunks that aren't necessarily uniform but should be bite sized. Some pieces might have the skin on, while others don't. It's rustic, and home fries are usually there to complete a breakfast dish. This side most often uses Russet potatoes, but other varieties, like Yukon golds, might also be used as well. And some recipes and eateries incorporate onions or bell peppers into the mixture.
The potatoes (and any other additions, like those aforementioned vegetables) might be parboiled first. Otherwise, the home fries are pan fried in bacon fat or a neutral oil in a skillet or directly on the griddle. As you might know, home fries aren't always crispy like other fries. If you come across elevated home fries, fresh herbs like thyme or other spices might be added to the potatoes. However, home fries are often a no-frills dish that complete a plate rather than shine on their own. To try them at home, cook our simple home fries recipe, which will be ready to eat in less than 20 minutes.
What are cottage fries?
Cottage fries aren't quite as lenient when it comes to the preparation. These potatoes are always cut into even, round pieces that sort of mimic thick-cut chips, often times with a crinkle cut. For comparison, what makes cottage fries unique is partly to do with the use of large potatoes to get those nice, round slices. Large Russet potatoes are the ideal option, a common spud variety that are also used for home fries. Because of the extra prep work, you might not come across these as often as home fries and other varieties of the dish. In New York City, find them at dining institutions like J.G. Melon and Roll-N-Roaster, a popular roast beef sandwich spot in Brooklyn.
Cottage fries don't need to be parboiled and are, surprisingly, most often baked, though they can be deep fried as well. For this preparation, the round potatoes are tossed in oil, black pepper, salt, and sometimes other spices like paprika. They're then baked until golden brown on each side, which is why you should flip them halfway through. These crispy potatoes are worth a try, so scour the web for a local eatery that serves them, or make them yourself to serve alongside an easy smash burger or as a snack.