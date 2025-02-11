Home Fries Vs Cottage Fries: Is There A Difference?

Curly, straight, and crinkle-cut are just some of the many varieties of fries that are prepared and served at various eateries globally. Whether it's at your favorite fast-food chain, a local diner, or a high-end restaurant, two cuts of the starchy side that are a bit outside the norm are home fries and cottage fries. These options are similar, but there are differences that set them apart from each other.

You're likely already familiar with home fries, because they're often served alongside the likes of omelettes and eggs Benedict at diners and breakfast spots. There are many types of home fries, but in their simplest form, the potatoes are cut into rustic-style cubes and simply seasoned with black pepper and salt. Cottage fries, which you might not have eaten, are cut into round pieces (one of the main differences) and can be seasoned with just black pepper and salt or other spices like garlic powder.