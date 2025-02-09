How To Make Your Bread Crust Softer With One Simple Ingredient

The best breads come soft and fluffy, with pillowy interiors best accompanied by slabs of warm butter. Compared to that ideal bread texture, however, crust tends to get the short end of the stick. After all, there's a reason why so many kids like to eat around a bread's edges; a loaf's crust often comes hard, stale, and crunchy, and is far less desirable than the carb's cloud-like inside. Yet while crust surely gets a bad rap, its crisp and hard texture doesn't have to be the norm. Rather, you can ensure a softer crust by incorporating one particular ingredient into your baking process: butter.

Advertisement

Butter not only improves the taste of your bread but can also salvage its texture. That's because the baking mainstay, as a form of fat, helps a bread's dough rise while it's baking in the oven. When brushed on the dough's outside, it likewise adds moisture, resulting in a softer, less intense crust. So, whether you're baking French bread or a variety specifically for sandwiches, use a coating of melted butter to improve your crust.