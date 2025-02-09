The Perfect, Juicy Cuts You Need For Chef-Approved Tandoori Chicken

You might be accustomed to ordering tandoori chicken at your neighborhood Indian eatery, but it's delicious to make at home, too. As flavorful as the Indian dish is, it's actually not incredibly difficult to whip up at home. Still, the key is to use the proper techniques and ingredients, especially the poultry. To find out the best cuts of chicken to use for tandoori, we turned to Varun Inamdar, the chef and owner behind restaurants New Light, Anokhi, and 27° West.

"Bone-in thighs and legs are the best cuts for tandoori chicken," he says. "These cuts retain moisture well and can withstand high temperatures, giving you the ideal combination of char, smokiness, and succulence. At 27° West in Singapore, we focus on precision — well-marinated, slow-roasted tandoori that is juicy inside and perfectly charred outside."

Another perk of using bone-in thighs and legs is the fat factor, as the cuts have more fat compared to breastsand will pass on that flavor to the dish. Both the bone marrow and cartilage will also provide layers of flavor in the tandoori chicken.