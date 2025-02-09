The 2-Ingredient Upgrade For Bottled Blue Cheese Dressing

Making homemade blue cheese dressing is quick and easy, but sometimes convenience wins out. If you're in a hurry but want to zhuzh up bottled blue cheese dressing (Tasting Table has even ranked eight of the best), all you need to do is add a couple of extra ingredients. By amplifying the flavor with a couple of ingredients mixed in, you'll get a blue cheese dressing that's far more complex and delicious than straight out of the bottle.

One of the easiest ways to pack in more flavor is to add a little more of the ingredients the dressing already uses. Worcestershire sauce and extra blue cheese crumbles do wonders for imparting more umami flavor and texture. Worcestershire sauce is quite similar to fish sauce or soy sauce. So, if you don't happen to have it on hand, feel free to swap it out for one of these alternatives. For both the sauce and the blue cheese crumbles, just remember to start with a small amount and taste the dressing before adding more.