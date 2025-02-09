The 2-Ingredient Upgrade For Bottled Blue Cheese Dressing
Making homemade blue cheese dressing is quick and easy, but sometimes convenience wins out. If you're in a hurry but want to zhuzh up bottled blue cheese dressing (Tasting Table has even ranked eight of the best), all you need to do is add a couple of extra ingredients. By amplifying the flavor with a couple of ingredients mixed in, you'll get a blue cheese dressing that's far more complex and delicious than straight out of the bottle.
One of the easiest ways to pack in more flavor is to add a little more of the ingredients the dressing already uses. Worcestershire sauce and extra blue cheese crumbles do wonders for imparting more umami flavor and texture. Worcestershire sauce is quite similar to fish sauce or soy sauce. So, if you don't happen to have it on hand, feel free to swap it out for one of these alternatives. For both the sauce and the blue cheese crumbles, just remember to start with a small amount and taste the dressing before adding more.
How to amp up the flavor in a pinch
In addition to umami, Worcestershire sauce adds sweetness and acid to help balance out the dressing. Simply add a tablespoon or two along with the blue cheese crumbles and gently stir the bottled dressing to combine. It's a simple method that takes as much effort as pouring the dressing from the bottle. If you don't have Worcestershire sauce and extra blue cheese crumbles on hand, you can combine salad dressings for more flavor.
Mix blue cheese dressing with French dressing for similar balanced flavors but with a touch more zest. You can also add a splash of bourbon to blue cheese dressing to complement other salty-sweet and umami flavors of your salad or dish. Of course, if you have nothing else on hand, you can simply add a spoonful of sour cream to the dressing to add tangy flavor while thickening it. No matter the ingredient addition you choose, don't be afraid to experiment with the flavor of bottled blue cheese dressing.