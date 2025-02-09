The 2 Pieces Of Cookware You Need For An At-Home Crawfish Boil

A crawfish boil, while great fun, is not an endeavor to be taken on lightly. It's true that the feast is casual, meant to be eaten over newspapers with plenty of paper towels — no fancy china or napkins here, and certainly no fancy manners or dress. But you'll want to plan for 2 to 5 pounds of whole crawdads per person, plus potatoes, corn, and maybe sausages, not to mention the liquid to boil it all in, and that calls for a big pot.

Our seafood expert, Chef Johnnie Gale from Chef Guidry's Catfish and Ocean Select Seafood ,gave us a great tip for how to pick the right cookware. "Use a 60-quart pot for cooking 30 pounds of crawfish," she says. "Try using a boil basket as well, so you can easily remove the crawfish when they're done." A boil basket is a large strainer that sits inside your pot during the cooking process, and then the whole mass of steamy hot crawfish and fixings can be lifted out of the hot cooking liquid all at once.