For Satisfyingly Crispy Gnocchi, You Need A Different Part Of The Oven
One pillowy soft bite after another, there's no joy quite like eating gnocchi. Made more prominent by a luscious sauce, its softness has become a defining feature of this pasta-adjacent dish. But that's not all there is to it. Gnocchi, with all of its unexplored potential, deserves more than just the same old boil-and-sauce routine. Have you ever considered using the oven instead, and not just for regular roasting, but something a little bolder like broiling? This is how you get satisfyingly crispy gnocchi, and it's more enjoyable than you can imagine.
This method uses direct heat from the oven, which quickly gives the gnocchi that grill-like effect that you don't typically get when boiling it. The potato dumplings adorn a slightly charred exterior and a crispy edge, delightfully contrasting the starchy, tender inside. Each forkful keeps you coming back for more — more of that fascinating texture, but also more of its elevated flavors. When high heat meets robust seasonings, the result is savory, sweetly caramelized notes coating the usual plainness. No longer is the gnocchi just a starchy base; it's now good enough to brace the dining table on its own, whether as a main course, a finger food, or an enticing appetizer.
Broiled gnocchi is easy to make and just as easy to customize
The process starts with coating the gnocchi in spices, condiments, perhaps even cheese, and a drizzle of oil. Then, simply slide the sheet pan into your preheated oven and broil it for around five minutes. That's it! You don't even need to boil the gnocchi beforehand. No fuss, no hassle, just an easy dish that offers a world of flavor and texture with barely any effort.
That golden plate of broiled gnocchi is already great, but just wait until it's joined by other ingredients. A sheet pan gnocchi with chicken and broccoli is typically made by roasting the gnocchi, but feel free to briefly broil the gnocchi at the end for that coveted crispy exterior. When fall rolls around, you can adapt the same recipe to its seasonal elements by pairing sweet potato gnocchi with squash and Brussels sprouts. During summertime, borrow some vibrancy from tomatoes and corn for a colorful, filling gnocchi salad. You can even top it off with burrata cheese to make the eating experience restaurant-worthy.
With a more hearty approach, sausage is a suitable protein alternative to chicken or shrimp, and even better when it's complemented by a tangy tomato base. If you'd prefer the intensity to lean on the sweet-savory side, try a caramelized onions twist instead. It's a simple extra step near the end, right after you have prepared the cheesy soup and the tiny dumplings separately. The broiling melds the two together into a bubbling, golden pan of pure joy.