For Satisfyingly Crispy Gnocchi, You Need A Different Part Of The Oven

One pillowy soft bite after another, there's no joy quite like eating gnocchi. Made more prominent by a luscious sauce, its softness has become a defining feature of this pasta-adjacent dish. But that's not all there is to it. Gnocchi, with all of its unexplored potential, deserves more than just the same old boil-and-sauce routine. Have you ever considered using the oven instead, and not just for regular roasting, but something a little bolder like broiling? This is how you get satisfyingly crispy gnocchi, and it's more enjoyable than you can imagine.

This method uses direct heat from the oven, which quickly gives the gnocchi that grill-like effect that you don't typically get when boiling it. The potato dumplings adorn a slightly charred exterior and a crispy edge, delightfully contrasting the starchy, tender inside. Each forkful keeps you coming back for more — more of that fascinating texture, but also more of its elevated flavors. When high heat meets robust seasonings, the result is savory, sweetly caramelized notes coating the usual plainness. No longer is the gnocchi just a starchy base; it's now good enough to brace the dining table on its own, whether as a main course, a finger food, or an enticing appetizer.