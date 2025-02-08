Save Time Prepping Fresh Thyme With This Simple Chef Hack
Herbs can breathe life into tons of dishes, and while dried will work, there's nothing quite like fresh. Despite its aromatic advantages, preparing fresh herbs is among the most tedious tasks in the kitchen. One of the most conventional methods for destemming herbs includes running your finger tips from the end of the stem to the base, gently pulling the leaves off along the way. Some even pull the stems through a fine mesh strainer instead of using their fingers. But this popular technique isn't without fault. It's common to have the flimsier ends of the stem break off with the leaves if you're not careful. With a little chef-proven know-how, prepping herbs, such as thyme, becomes much easier.
To quickly remove the leaves of thyme, all you need is a cooling rack and a baking sheet. Simply place the cooling rack inside the baking sheet and lay the springs of thyme on top. Next, use the palm of your hand to vigorously rub the stems of thyme across the cooling rack. As you do, the leaves will be snapped from the stem and fall into the baking sheet below. It's a genius trick for freeing a lot of thyme leaves in one go.
Other herbs this hack will work with
While this alternative works well for herbs with small leaves like thyme and oregano, a baking sheet and cooling rack can also be used for herbs with larger leaves, such as rosemary, too. Whatever method you opt for, remember to use a light hand to avoid bruising the leaves of the herbs. This causes the leaves to release their oils before they're added to a dish, lessening their aromatic impact.
For the best flavor and long-lasting herbs, keep Tasting Table's tips for what to look for when buying fresh thyme in mind. And with 11 varieties of thyme to choose from, don't be afraid to try something new. Store the herbs wrapped in a damp paper towel inside a resealable plastic bag placed in the fridge to keep thyme fresh until you're ready to use it. Armed with these tips for buying, storing, and handling thyme — and other herbs, you don't have to dread reaching for fresh herbs instead of dried anymore.