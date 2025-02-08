Save Time Prepping Fresh Thyme With This Simple Chef Hack

Herbs can breathe life into tons of dishes, and while dried will work, there's nothing quite like fresh. Despite its aromatic advantages, preparing fresh herbs is among the most tedious tasks in the kitchen. One of the most conventional methods for destemming herbs includes running your finger tips from the end of the stem to the base, gently pulling the leaves off along the way. Some even pull the stems through a fine mesh strainer instead of using their fingers. But this popular technique isn't without fault. It's common to have the flimsier ends of the stem break off with the leaves if you're not careful. With a little chef-proven know-how, prepping herbs, such as thyme, becomes much easier.

Advertisement

To quickly remove the leaves of thyme, all you need is a cooling rack and a baking sheet. Simply place the cooling rack inside the baking sheet and lay the springs of thyme on top. Next, use the palm of your hand to vigorously rub the stems of thyme across the cooling rack. As you do, the leaves will be snapped from the stem and fall into the baking sheet below. It's a genius trick for freeing a lot of thyme leaves in one go.