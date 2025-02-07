The Glass You Should Really Be Drinking Gin And Tonic Out Of
One of the best-known types of cocktail glasses is the Collins, thanks to the iconic tipples frequently served in it, namely the classically bold gin and tonic. But you may have been at a bar or restaurant in recent years and noticed something different: Gin and tonics sparkling in big, beautiful balloon-shaped vessels instead of sleek, column-like Collins glasses. To find out why that trend is spreading and what the best glass for a gin and tonic actually is, we asked an expert.
"Before moving to Miami, I had only ever enjoyed gin and tonics in rocks or Collins glasses," said Caitlinn Santiesteban, beverage operations and inventory manager at Florida's Amal, Level 6. "However, due to the strong Spanish and Latin influences here, the Spanish-style gin and tonic is more commonly requested. I've come to appreciate drinking gin and tonics from a goblet-style glass for a few reasons: It typically holds more volume, offering extra room for both ice and botanicals; [the] stemmed design prevents the heat from your hands from warming the drink; [and the] larger opening allows for a more pronounced nose with every sip, enhancing the overall experience."
Invented for a perhaps surprising reason, the gin and tonic is typically associated with England — it's thought 19th-century British sailors mixed gin with quinine, believed to protect against malaria. But the cocktail's popularity exploded in Spain at the start of the 21st century, with that interpretation heavier on tonic, ice, and garnishes, which have more room in a goblet.
How Spanish-style balloon glasses enhance the gin and tonic
Specifically, the Spanish glass that's perfect for this gin-and-tonic experience is called the copa de balón. It originated during the 18th century in the Basque region of Spain. But it became a true G&T staple among some of the country's most prestigious chefs in the early 2000s, as Collins glasses didn't accommodate the aroma-enhancing garnishes they preferred, like rosemary, peppercorns, citruses slices, and cucumber wheels. Instead of the 1:1 ratio of an English gin and tonic, Spanish "gintonics" employ up to a 1:4 gin-to-tonic ratio. The copa de balón allows all of that easier-drinking goodness room, over refreshing ice that's better with a stemmed glass. As Caitlinn Santiesteban notes, your hand won't speed up the ice melting and diluting the drink.
Plus, the balloon allows gin and tonic's gorgeous aromas to bloom, then tapers them in for increased intensity. Gin and tonic is simple in construction, but complex in aromas. Gin must include piney juniper; from there, distillers can add any number of things like angelica, coriander, orris root, and cassia bark. Tonic is a soda water made with quinine from cinchona bark and is frequently flavored with the likes of allspice, ginger, lemongrass, gentian, and lavender. That's a whole lot of gorgeous aromas to take in, not to mention any garnishes you choose. It's hard to think of a better example of why the shape of your cocktail glass has a huge impact on your sensory experience.