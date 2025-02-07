The Glass You Should Really Be Drinking Gin And Tonic Out Of

One of the best-known types of cocktail glasses is the Collins, thanks to the iconic tipples frequently served in it, namely the classically bold gin and tonic. But you may have been at a bar or restaurant in recent years and noticed something different: Gin and tonics sparkling in big, beautiful balloon-shaped vessels instead of sleek, column-like Collins glasses. To find out why that trend is spreading and what the best glass for a gin and tonic actually is, we asked an expert.

"Before moving to Miami, I had only ever enjoyed gin and tonics in rocks or Collins glasses," said Caitlinn Santiesteban, beverage operations and inventory manager at Florida's Amal, Level 6. "However, due to the strong Spanish and Latin influences here, the Spanish-style gin and tonic is more commonly requested. I've come to appreciate drinking gin and tonics from a goblet-style glass for a few reasons: It typically holds more volume, offering extra room for both ice and botanicals; [the] stemmed design prevents the heat from your hands from warming the drink; [and the] larger opening allows for a more pronounced nose with every sip, enhancing the overall experience."

Invented for a perhaps surprising reason, the gin and tonic is typically associated with England — it's thought 19th-century British sailors mixed gin with quinine, believed to protect against malaria. But the cocktail's popularity exploded in Spain at the start of the 21st century, with that interpretation heavier on tonic, ice, and garnishes, which have more room in a goblet.

