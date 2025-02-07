The Simple Way To Make Homemade Gyro 10X Better

Hailing from Greece, gyro meat piled onto pita with the likes of tzatziki, lettuce, and tomatoes is a flavor-packed sandwich. Try it from a street vendor in Athens, order it from your local Greek eatery, or make it homemade. We've told you before that traditional traditional seasonings give an authentic flare to gyros, but there's another key element that can make it even better. It comes down to how you prepare the pita bread, according to chef C.J. Jacobson, who competed on two seasons of "Top Chef" and is a partner at Aba and Ēma restaurants.

"Always serve pita fresh and warm out of the oven," Jacobson says. "I love to say 'always do the best job you can to make food taste good,' and hot pita with za'atar and olive oil is going to provide more aroma, taste and melt-in-your-mouth texture." I have to agree with the chef, because I always add a high-quality olive oil and a sprinkle of homemade za'atar seasoning to pita bread before warming, even when simply serving with hummus. For gyros specifically, the warm pita will offer a softer and fresher bite. The za'atar will also offer a flavorful and herby contrast with the rich meat and fresh veggies in the sandwich.