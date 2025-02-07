The Simple Way To Make Homemade Gyro 10X Better
Hailing from Greece, gyro meat piled onto pita with the likes of tzatziki, lettuce, and tomatoes is a flavor-packed sandwich. Try it from a street vendor in Athens, order it from your local Greek eatery, or make it homemade. We've told you before that traditional traditional seasonings give an authentic flare to gyros, but there's another key element that can make it even better. It comes down to how you prepare the pita bread, according to chef C.J. Jacobson, who competed on two seasons of "Top Chef" and is a partner at Aba and Ēma restaurants.
"Always serve pita fresh and warm out of the oven," Jacobson says. "I love to say 'always do the best job you can to make food taste good,' and hot pita with za'atar and olive oil is going to provide more aroma, taste and melt-in-your-mouth texture." I have to agree with the chef, because I always add a high-quality olive oil and a sprinkle of homemade za'atar seasoning to pita bread before warming, even when simply serving with hummus. For gyros specifically, the warm pita will offer a softer and fresher bite. The za'atar will also offer a flavorful and herby contrast with the rich meat and fresh veggies in the sandwich.
Tips for improving pita bread for your homemade gyros
Use store-bought or homemade pita for your made-from-scratch gyro. If homemade is your preference, try our Greek-style pita bread recipe and simply brush the top with olive oil and a sprinkle of za'atar. There are also many quality store-bought pita brands at most grocery stores, and your local bakery might have some too. For pre-made pita bread, lightly brush the top with olive oil without overdoing it. Then, sprinkle a generous amount of za'atar, aiming to evenly coat the top of the bread with the seasoning blend. When it's time to warm the pitas, around 10 minutes in an oven set at 375 degrees Fahrenheit works.
Why stop with spruced-up pita bread when making your homemade gyros? Another option is to skip the store-bought dips and make our classic tzatziki sauce or avocado tzatziki dip recipes instead. It might not be traditional, but pickled red onions instead of raw ones will offer a tangy twist to the sandwich. The last option is to add plenty of feta cheese to the sandwich to contrast with the warm pita bread that all of the ingredients are stuffed in.