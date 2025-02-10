Here's What You Should Eat Alongside Claret Wine

Pull up to a British pub, and you may see claret on the wine list. The British term claret is often used to describe bottles of red Bordeaux, a category of wines that involve cabernet sauvignon and merlot. However, the label has also come to signify an assortment of red wines produced throughout the world. We spoke to Master Sommelier Gillian Ballance, the National Education Manager at Treasury Wine Estates, to inquire about more details on this tempting red — particularly which dishes it pairs best with.

Advertisement

"'Claret' is a term that refers to red wines that are blends of the five main Bordeaux varietals and generally offer a lighter profile than a wine that is purely cabernet," she notes. A glass can be plump and rich, making it ideal for sipping on a winter's day. This is also why it pairs so well with certain foods. As Ballance explains, "This is a very popular red wine style in taverns to enjoy on its own or with a variety of 'pub grub.'" Think rich stews, fried chicken, and platters of mozzarella sticks served alongside glasses of this easy red. Ballance herself enjoys claret with a burger and fries, which sounds like a delicious combination worth trying.