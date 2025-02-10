Here's What You Should Eat Alongside Claret Wine
Pull up to a British pub, and you may see claret on the wine list. The British term claret is often used to describe bottles of red Bordeaux, a category of wines that involve cabernet sauvignon and merlot. However, the label has also come to signify an assortment of red wines produced throughout the world. We spoke to Master Sommelier Gillian Ballance, the National Education Manager at Treasury Wine Estates, to inquire about more details on this tempting red — particularly which dishes it pairs best with.
"'Claret' is a term that refers to red wines that are blends of the five main Bordeaux varietals and generally offer a lighter profile than a wine that is purely cabernet," she notes. A glass can be plump and rich, making it ideal for sipping on a winter's day. This is also why it pairs so well with certain foods. As Ballance explains, "This is a very popular red wine style in taverns to enjoy on its own or with a variety of 'pub grub.'" Think rich stews, fried chicken, and platters of mozzarella sticks served alongside glasses of this easy red. Ballance herself enjoys claret with a burger and fries, which sounds like a delicious combination worth trying.
A satisfying sipper to accompany richer foods
"When it comes to pairing with food, consider sipping your next glass of claret wine with steak, lamb, and roast beef or a hearty dish like a chicken pot pie or shepherd's pie," Ballance further advises. If your dinner is rich, this comforting wine may be the perfect companion for your meal, effortlessly enhancing the flavor. While different labels of claret will present unique tasting notes, you may detect smoky flavors, creamy oak, blackcurrant, or the often misunderstood pencil shavings. As the Master Sommelier notes, "A classic claret wine is known to have not too much oak and quite a bit of fruit, while being dark and full bodied."
When shopping for bottles, remember that depending on where a specific claret wine is produced, its character can range from light and fruity to sips that are more substantial in nature. For an easy wine night at home, pour a glass of claret to serve alongside cubes of aged cheddar and chunks of grilled meat. You will enjoy a pairing that is fit for royalty and commoners alike, without needing to visit the local pub.