How To Perfectly Cut An Airline Chicken Breast Every Time

Its name might conjure up memories of a meal you didn't enjoy in economy class, but airline chicken breast is actually quite elegant and should be your new go-to for a date night or dinner party. You may wonder just what exactly an airline chicken breast is and how to prepare it, and although a butcher could extract the breasts for you from a whole chicken at an additional cost, it's more economical to do it yourself.

Advertisement

Cutting an airline chicken breast isn't much more difficult than cutting up a whole chicken — it simply involves removing a section of each chicken wing to leave the drumette attached. You'll need a large cutting board so that you're free to move the chicken around as you cut, and a sharp boning knife is essential. There is a vast array of types of knifes to use, but a flexible boning knife from a brand like Victorinox is best for cutting away meat close to the bone.

Start with a three- to four-pound chicken breast and stretch out one of the wings, gripping it by the wing-tip half, almost like a handle. Begin to cut the skin and meat at the center of the drumette, revolving the chicken while keeping the knife in place. When you've finished cutting all around the drumette, bend the wing tip until it pops out, then tug it off, leaving the drumette bone intact. Repeat the process with the second wing, and save the wing tips and the rest of the carcass for homemade chicken stock.

Advertisement