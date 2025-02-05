How To Fry Homemade Donuts Like A Pro

Fluffy yet crispy, donuts are one dessert that never disappoints — especially when made by a professional. The circular treats aren't the easiest to make at home, so it's great to be armed with advice before trying your hand at something like Valentine's Day donuts. To make things a little simpler for you, we asked an expert for the best tips on making your donuts professional-grade.

Advertisement

The soft, airy texture that donuts are known for can only come from being precise when frying them. To get the best results, Zac Young, Sprinkle Master at PieCaken Bakeshop and Sprinkletown Donuts & Ice Cream, keeps things simple. "I prefer to flip only once, especially for yeast-raised donuts," he says. "It's counterintuitive, but constantly flipping results in longer and uneven cooking and can deflate an otherwise pillowy donut." Just like with cooking a burger, sticking to one flip ensures the process isn't disrupted and the texture comes out right.

Flipping constantly can cause donuts to soak up too much oil, which ruins their fluffiness, making them greasy or soggy. If you're wondering how hot your oil needs to be when frying donuts, 350 degrees Fahrenheit is the sweet spot. The temperature is high enough for the donuts to brown quickly and be thoroughly cooked without getting burnt.

Advertisement