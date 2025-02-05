How To Fry Homemade Donuts Like A Pro
Fluffy yet crispy, donuts are one dessert that never disappoints — especially when made by a professional. The circular treats aren't the easiest to make at home, so it's great to be armed with advice before trying your hand at something like Valentine's Day donuts. To make things a little simpler for you, we asked an expert for the best tips on making your donuts professional-grade.
The soft, airy texture that donuts are known for can only come from being precise when frying them. To get the best results, Zac Young, Sprinkle Master at PieCaken Bakeshop and Sprinkletown Donuts & Ice Cream, keeps things simple. "I prefer to flip only once, especially for yeast-raised donuts," he says. "It's counterintuitive, but constantly flipping results in longer and uneven cooking and can deflate an otherwise pillowy donut." Just like with cooking a burger, sticking to one flip ensures the process isn't disrupted and the texture comes out right.
Flipping constantly can cause donuts to soak up too much oil, which ruins their fluffiness, making them greasy or soggy. If you're wondering how hot your oil needs to be when frying donuts, 350 degrees Fahrenheit is the sweet spot. The temperature is high enough for the donuts to brown quickly and be thoroughly cooked without getting burnt.
What oil should you fry your donuts in?
Once you know how to cook the donuts in the oil, you need to figure out which specific one is best for the dessert. Donuts have a delicate taste, so it's best to go for an oil that won't overpower it. "I find canola oil best for home frying for its neutral flavor and high smoking point," Zac Young explains. He also likes the oil for its inexpensive, reusable quality, saying, "It can withstand many batches of donuts before it gets 'dirty'."
Vegetable oil is another neutral, high-smoke-point oil that works for frying donuts, as is sustainably sourced palm oil, which happens to be Dunkin's fat of choice. However, if you're flavoring your donuts with earthy ingredients like pecans, pistachios, or almonds, macadamia oil is one of the best types of oils to use for extra nutty flavors. With its mild, buttery taste and high smoke point, it plays up the flavors of the donut and its toppings without overshadowing them.
Whichever oil you choose, Young recommends not leaving your donuts to fry for too long. "Depending on the shape, about a minute per side," he advises. As for how to tell when they're done, he says the donuts need to meet three simple criteria: "You are looking for 'GBD.' Golden Brown and Delicious."