The Best Way To Clean Crawfish, According To An Expert
Love a crawfish boil but hate the work that goes into cleaning your cluster of crustaceans? Perhaps you've never cooked with crawfish and simply don't know how to prep these finicky fellas before you toss them into a skillet with smashed garlic and a knob of butter? We got the lowdown from expert Johnnie Gale, corporate chef at Guidry's Catfish and Ocean Select Seafood, who clued us in on the best way to clean crawfish.
"When buying live crawfish, always ask for clean and graded," Gale advises. "These crawfish have been sorted through to remove any debris from the water and any dead crawfish. If you can't find cleaned and graded it is easy to do it yourself. Another name for a crawfish is a mudbug. That isn't just a name, it's a description. Clean them thoroughly by rinsing them in fresh cool water, also called purging."
"Some purge using fresh water, others with salt water," Gale continues. "Salt purging cleans them inside and out, causing them to excrete anything in the digestive tract. It also cleans the outside of the shell. When purging using salt, fill the ice chest with water a few inches above the crawfish. Sprinkle half of a 26-ounce box of regular salt over the water, then stir the crawfish to mix well. Let them sit for about five to 10 minutes."
Rinse your crawfish in a roomy ice chest
Bear in mind that salt purging isn't always necessary; fresh water alone will help to remove any dirt on the surface of the crawfish. However, with either method, any dead crustaceans that rise to the top should be discarded. Using a large vessel, where the little guys can be swished around freely, helps to dislodge sandy grit. Be mindful that crawfish shells form an integral part of many finished recipes, providing both a complex, oceanic taste and an inviting appearance, so it's vital they're cleaned thoroughly.
"Need a container large enough to rinse [your crawfish] in?" Gale asks. "That's where your trusty ice chest (and an outside hose) comes in handy!" Simply use your hose to rinse the crawfish clean and get rid of any salt (if using). Alternatively, any large container will work depending on how many pounds of crawfish you're preparing.
Cooking your mudbugs whole on the grill or in a seafood boil allows your dish to benefit from all the flavors that reside in the shell. To crack and peel your crawfish, hold on to the tail and twist it to reveal the flesh inside. Then you can pinch off the shell and remove the digestive tract if it hasn't come off with the shell already. Any de-shelled leftovers are perfect for breading and deep frying then serving with an aioli, hot sauce, or mayo dip!