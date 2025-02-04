The Best Way To Clean Crawfish, According To An Expert

Love a crawfish boil but hate the work that goes into cleaning your cluster of crustaceans? Perhaps you've never cooked with crawfish and simply don't know how to prep these finicky fellas before you toss them into a skillet with smashed garlic and a knob of butter? We got the lowdown from expert Johnnie Gale, corporate chef at Guidry's Catfish and Ocean Select Seafood, who clued us in on the best way to clean crawfish.

"When buying live crawfish, always ask for clean and graded," Gale advises. "These crawfish have been sorted through to remove any debris from the water and any dead crawfish. If you can't find cleaned and graded it is easy to do it yourself. Another name for a crawfish is a mudbug. That isn't just a name, it's a description. Clean them thoroughly by rinsing them in fresh cool water, also called purging."

"Some purge using fresh water, others with salt water," Gale continues. "Salt purging cleans them inside and out, causing them to excrete anything in the digestive tract. It also cleans the outside of the shell. When purging using salt, fill the ice chest with water a few inches above the crawfish. Sprinkle half of a 26-ounce box of regular salt over the water, then stir the crawfish to mix well. Let them sit for about five to 10 minutes."

