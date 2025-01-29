Dunkin's New Ice-Cream-Flavored Coffee May Turn Heads For The Wrong Reasons
The announcement of new products from Dunkin' — be it seasonal coffee flavors, donuts, or even mugs — is usually enough to send Dunkin' diehards running to their nearest store. But the chain's newest coffee offering may turn some heads, and not in a good way.
Dunkin' recently unveiled a limited-edition mint chip-flavored ground coffee, a roast inspired by the popular ice cream flavor. According to Dunkin', "This dark roast coffee is bold and smooth, with the taste of creamy mint and hints of chocolate chips." The new flavor is available in 11-ounce bags of ground coffee and 10- and 22-count boxes of K-Cup pods.
Mint chip ice cream may have connections to royalty, but mint is a flavor that people have strong opinions about. Those who love mint in treats like Ben & Jerry's ice cream defend it fervently, but those who hate it do so with a passion, feeling that it's a flavor that belongs in toothpaste and not in food.
Dunkin's past minty option and blueberry muffin flavor
No reviews for the new ground coffee have been posted yet on Dunkin's website, but the chain's Polar Peppermint flavor may offer some insight into how Mint Chip fares. While there may always be mint detractors, reviews of the seasonal Polar Peppermint — which features white chocolate and peppermint flavors — have been mostly positive on Dunkin's website. Satisfied customers have described it as having the perfect amount of peppermint, a pleasing smell, and a delicious taste.
The Mint Chip coffee is artificially flavored but still may be welcomed by longtime fans of both Dunkin' coffee and the iconic ice cream, which remains one of the most popular ice cream flavors. Fans of the new coffee may even be tempted to dip Thin Mint Girl Scout cookies or mint chocolate candies into their coffee for a double dose of mint flavor.
For those who can't bring themselves to try Dunkin's newest offering, the company is also bringing back its Blueberry Muffin-flavored coffee in both ground coffee and K-Cup options. The seasonal offering, available from December to April, is brewed with hints of blueberry and caramelized sugar to evoke the taste of the bakery favorite. Reviews for the flavor have been high with customers noting it tastes exactly how it's described and offers a smooth, flavorful coffee-drinking experience.