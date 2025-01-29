Dunkin's New Ice-Cream-Flavored Coffee May Turn Heads For The Wrong Reasons

The announcement of new products from Dunkin' — be it seasonal coffee flavors, donuts, or even mugs — is usually enough to send Dunkin' diehards running to their nearest store. But the chain's newest coffee offering may turn some heads, and not in a good way.

Dunkin' recently unveiled a limited-edition mint chip-flavored ground coffee, a roast inspired by the popular ice cream flavor. According to Dunkin', "This dark roast coffee is bold and smooth, with the taste of creamy mint and hints of chocolate chips." The new flavor is available in 11-ounce bags of ground coffee and 10- and 22-count boxes of K-Cup pods.

Mint chip ice cream may have connections to royalty, but mint is a flavor that people have strong opinions about. Those who love mint in treats like Ben & Jerry's ice cream defend it fervently, but those who hate it do so with a passion, feeling that it's a flavor that belongs in toothpaste and not in food.