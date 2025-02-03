The Leafy Green That Gives Roast Beef Sandwiches A Punchy Bite

Simply adding arugula to your roast beef sandwich always works, but why stop there when you can do so much more? Starting with the mayo-based sauce. If you're not in the mood for anything too elaborate, simply whisk it with olive oil and lemon juice. It's no secret that roast beef sandwiches are made better with mustard, so consider adding some as well — preferably Dijon for a sharper bite — to match the leafy green's peppery edge. Perhaps also sprinkle in a bit of pepper or fennel seeds to seal the deal.

An arugula aioli, in which the leafy green and a bit of lemon juice are blended straight into the mayo, is a stellar choice for those looking to branch out. Aside from all the usual creaminess, you might appreciate a balsamic vinaigrette instead. Combined with arugula, tomatoes, and a bit of cheese, you will have a Caprese spin-off that perfectly balances between tangy depths and fresh lightness.

Fresh vegetables can surely accompany the arugula, but what about their other forms? No matter what type of pickled vegetables you have in your fridge, adding it to the sandwich is always a safe bet. Even with all the bold flavors mingling, a hint of tanginess is never out of place. You also can't go wrong with roasted tomatoes and their intense umami notes. If you've got a bit more time, consider caramelized onions — a phenomenal companion for when you want a half-savory, half-sweet taste to counterbalance the leafy green's bitter undertone.

