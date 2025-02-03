The Leafy Green That Gives Roast Beef Sandwiches A Punchy Bite
A roast beef sandwich has everything you could ask for: gorgeous flavors, interesting textures, and an adaptability that knows no limit. Any change you dream up, there's a good chance it can happen with just a few simple ingredient adjustments. Sometimes, even a leafy green can make a huge difference, especially when you're craving something with a punchy bite and a whole lot of earthy goodness. Just throw in some arugula and you're all set for a roast beef sandwich that tantalizes the taste buds like no other.
With its signature bold, peppery taste, arugula doesn't merely sit between the layers. It cuts through the beef's richness with a vigor you can hardly believe belongs to a vegetable. Over the deeply savory backdrop, this earthy vibrancy is a contrasting force that makes the familiar sandwich feel brand-new. It gets even better when you notice the veggie's slight crisp peeking through the crunchy bread and tender beef. When such textural intricacy meets those dynamic flavors, each bite of your roast beef sandwich is joy in its purest form.
You can do more than just adding arugula
Simply adding arugula to your roast beef sandwich always works, but why stop there when you can do so much more? Starting with the mayo-based sauce. If you're not in the mood for anything too elaborate, simply whisk it with olive oil and lemon juice. It's no secret that roast beef sandwiches are made better with mustard, so consider adding some as well — preferably Dijon for a sharper bite — to match the leafy green's peppery edge. Perhaps also sprinkle in a bit of pepper or fennel seeds to seal the deal.
An arugula aioli, in which the leafy green and a bit of lemon juice are blended straight into the mayo, is a stellar choice for those looking to branch out. Aside from all the usual creaminess, you might appreciate a balsamic vinaigrette instead. Combined with arugula, tomatoes, and a bit of cheese, you will have a Caprese spin-off that perfectly balances between tangy depths and fresh lightness.
Fresh vegetables can surely accompany the arugula, but what about their other forms? No matter what type of pickled vegetables you have in your fridge, adding it to the sandwich is always a safe bet. Even with all the bold flavors mingling, a hint of tanginess is never out of place. You also can't go wrong with roasted tomatoes and their intense umami notes. If you've got a bit more time, consider caramelized onions — a phenomenal companion for when you want a half-savory, half-sweet taste to counterbalance the leafy green's bitter undertone.