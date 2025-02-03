The Refreshing Wine Pairing That's Perfect With Cucumber Salad
A great wine pairing can seriously improve your dining experience. However, selecting the right wine does require skill as some foods prove more complicated to match than others, which is the case for crunchy cucumber salad. Since the mild and mellow flavors of the salad can leave many stumped when choosing a wine, we consulted with Master Sommelier Gillian Ballance for guidance.
As the National Education Manager at Treasury Wine Estates, Ballance understands how a glass of wine can either make or break a dish. This is why when it comes to finding a pairing for a cool and crisp cucumber salad, the ideal wine should complement the dish's delicate profile, rather than compete with it. While several white wines prove suitable, Ballance believes that one aromatic grape variety outshines the rest, saying, "Sauvignon Blanc pairs beautifully with a light cucumber salad due to its bright acidity and citrus notes."
"Pairing a Sauvignon Blanc with a cucumber salad will enhance the crispness of the cucumber," explains Ballance. In fact, the wine's herbaceous quality can also accentuate the flavor profile of the cucumber. Not to mention that the fruity notes of gooseberry and melon that are typical of sauvignon blanc, can even balance the bitterness of grassy green cukes, proving that fresh salads (tangy or creamy) need an equally refreshing white wine by their side.
Refreshingly bright sauvignon blanc and beyond
Whether you opt for a French sauvignon blanc with tart and racy acidity or go with a bottle from New Zealand that boasts a pleasantly tropical twist, this wine variety is a consistent stellar match for cucumber salad. That said, it's not the only wine worth pairing with the dish. Options with zippy acidity and a similar zesty profile like Albariño, Vernaccia, or even Grüner Veltliner fare just as well. But it doesn't end there.
"You can also consider a Riesling," shares Ballance. The key is to select a bottle with little to no residual sugar to avoid throwing off flavors. Although the wine might have a more fruity and floral undertone, riesling makes a fantastic accompaniment for cucumber salads — especially, this spicy Korean rendition — thanks to its fresh and palate-cleansing acidity. Should you be looking for something with more structure, however, Ballance also suggests pairing the salad with "a quality rosé". Ideally, lighter and brighter styles match the subtly flavored salad best.
Regardless of the wine you choose, all of Ballance's recommendations should be served chilled to preserve their acidity. Speaking of which, stemmed glasses featuring a narrow bowl will keep white and rosé wines at their coolest and most fragrant as you alternate between sipping and savoring the salad.