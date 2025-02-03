The Refreshing Wine Pairing That's Perfect With Cucumber Salad

A great wine pairing can seriously improve your dining experience. However, selecting the right wine does require skill as some foods prove more complicated to match than others, which is the case for crunchy cucumber salad. Since the mild and mellow flavors of the salad can leave many stumped when choosing a wine, we consulted with Master Sommelier Gillian Ballance for guidance.

As the National Education Manager at Treasury Wine Estates, Ballance understands how a glass of wine can either make or break a dish. This is why when it comes to finding a pairing for a cool and crisp cucumber salad, the ideal wine should complement the dish's delicate profile, rather than compete with it. While several white wines prove suitable, Ballance believes that one aromatic grape variety outshines the rest, saying, "Sauvignon Blanc pairs beautifully with a light cucumber salad due to its bright acidity and citrus notes."

"Pairing a Sauvignon Blanc with a cucumber salad will enhance the crispness of the cucumber," explains Ballance. In fact, the wine's herbaceous quality can also accentuate the flavor profile of the cucumber. Not to mention that the fruity notes of gooseberry and melon that are typical of sauvignon blanc, can even balance the bitterness of grassy green cukes, proving that fresh salads (tangy or creamy) need an equally refreshing white wine by their side.

