Boost Your Next Scallop Dish With A Simmer In Some Bourbon

Scallops are the perfect dish for seafood lovers and skeptics alike. Shaped like voluptuous marshmallows, they have no eyes or scales for the squeamish, yet they still deliver a mild, briny flavor sure to tickle your seafood craving. The airy texture of scallops is particularly divine when paired with a crispy, buttery crust — and we just learned of another way to deepen the flavor profile of this relatively uncomplicated seafood treat: bourbon.

Booze, certainly not a brown spirit, is not typically the first thing you think of when looking for flavor profiles to go along with your scallops. However, we spoke with Russell Kook, the Executive Chef at The Bellevue Chicago, who completely changed the way we think of scallop pairings. To add more flavor, people usually wrap their scallops in bacon or sear them in butter with herbs sprinkled on top, but Chef Kook lauds the powers of bourbon as a flavor enhancer.

It makes sense that the oak-forward, vanilla notes in bourbon pair would perfectly with the subtly sweet notes in the scallops — this is why you will see some chefs glaze their scallops with honey. Cooking scallops in bourbon is mercifully easy. All you need to do is add a few ounces to your glaze or to the butter in your skillet and heat it over medium-high until the butter has melted, then proceed to cook the scallops as usual. Be sure to keep these 14 scallop cooking tips in mind when you're ready to experiment with bourbon.

