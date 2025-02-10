What These 9 MasterChef Junior Winners Are Up To Now

Every new season of "MasterChef Junior" has uncovered a winner with plenty of potential. But what happens to them after they leave the show? It turns out that the fame from their "MasterChef Junior" title opens up all sorts of doors. While some of the winners have stayed the course with a steady focus on food, others have branched out into different avenues as they've gotten older.

Being a winner on "MasterChef Junior" comes with plenty of opportunities if you take them, like meeting celebrities and getting to appear on television shows. A couple even cooked for governors and presidents. However, it can also be an opportunity to find a way to give back to society through motivational public speaking events and charity events. There isn't one singular path that these kids follow after their win. Each path they take is as unique as the kids themselves. Some are extremely ambitious and seem to have racked up more on their resume in their first few years post-win than many adults have in a lifetime. Meanwhile, others are still out there being kids and exploring their options. So, the opportunity this win gives them is certainly what they make of it. If you're interested in what the "MasterChef Junior" winners are all doing now, be sure to give this a read.

