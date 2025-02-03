Your Crawfish Boil Isn't Complete Without This Traditional Dipping Sauce

March through June is a lively time in Southern backyards as grills are set up for the annual backyard crawfish boils. It's an experience that's near and dear to a lot of Southerners gathering around pots of red-boiled mudbugs, chatting while peeling tails as the afternoon wears on. But as delicious as they are on their own, locals know that a good crawfish feast isn't completed without an accompaniment: a creamy, tangy dipping sauce.

This crawfish dip has its roots deep in Louisiana culture, as explained by chef Johnnie Gale, the corporate chef for Guidry's Catfish and Ocean Select Seafood. "Traditionally, Louisianians always make dip when boiling crawfish. Crawfish dip is a mixture of mayonnaise and ketchup," Gale says. "Hot sauce, onions, and Worcestershire sauce can also be added. There is no right or wrong way to make it and every household is different when making crawfish dip."

These ingredients are simple, but don't let them fool you — together they create a sauce that seems destined to go with crawfish. The cool, creamy mayonnaise helps tame the spicy heat, while ketchup and hot sauce add a bright punch of acidity that cuts through the richness of the crawfish's tender meat. Throw in a touch of minced onion and savory Worcestershire, and the sauce can help you draw out dimensions of flavor you didn't even know crawfish had. That's why before you send out the invites for your first crawfish boil, master your dipping sauce first!

