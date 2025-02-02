The Scientific Reason Cream Keeps Your Coffee Hot For Longer

Depending on your priorities, how you take your coffee could depend on more than the flavor. And if you're someone who prefers to drink hot coffee leisurely, then it might be time to consider adding some cream. As it turns out, adding the extra ingredient to black coffee can keep it hot for longer. But why exactly does this happen? It all comes down to the naturally occurring properties of each liquid.

The first is that black coffee is a dark color, which means that it absorbs heat quickly. But the opposite physical reaction is also true. This means that the darker the coffee, the faster it will give off heat, too. So, when you add cream to a cup of black coffee, it will lighten its color and therefore cause it to cool off more slowly. This is also the reason that cold cream doesn't make your hot coffee cold. There is, however, another physical property of cream that is also effective at keeping your coffee hotter longer.