The Seasoning You'll Taste Everywhere In 2025, According To McCormick

This morning, the household name spice brand, McCormick, released the 25th edition of something it calls its Flavor Forecast — an annual report on the culinary trends for the upcoming year. With it, McCormick announced what it deems to be the 2025 flavor of the year: aji amarillo. Translating from Spanish to "yellow chile pepper," aji amarillo is a type of chile pepper used religiously in Peruvian cuisine. Paired with the aromatics of garlic and red onion, this yellow pepper makes up what's known as the "holy trinity" of Peruvian cooking, serving as a staple ingredient in all kinds of classic Peruvian dishes, including everything from ceviche to aji de gallina and papa a la huancaína.

Advertisement

Used whole, chopped, or as a paste, aji amarillo has a distinctly fruity flavor reminiscent of passion fruit and mango. With a rating between 30,000 and 50,000 Scoville Heat Units, it lands somewhere between a serrano pepper and a Thai bird chile on the Scoville Scale for measuring chile pepper spice intensity. Preferably, the peppers are purchased from a local Latin market and used fresh, where you'll notice that they turn a slight shade of orange when ripe. But fresh peppers aren't quite so easy to come by outside of the South American countries they grow in. The good news is that McCormick is offering everyone a taste of the stand out flavor with its new Aji Amarillo Seasoning, which will be available online for a limited time beginning on February 3, 2025.

Advertisement