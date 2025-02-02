3 Fresh Herbs That Seriously Punch Up Canned Enchilada Sauce

Whether we call it Mexican, Mexican-American, or Tex-Mex, the cuisine Americans have adopted — and adapted— as everyday fare is just as popular as hamburgers and hot dogs. Tacos and enchiladas are staples on the dinner table for many, and home cooks embrace using store-bought enchilada sauce for their enchiladas because the work is already done. That smoky-sweet mixture of tomatoes, paprika, onion, sugar, and chiles comes together so well in canned form that there is little reason to make your own (though a homemade red enchilada sauce is also delicious). But what if you want to punch it up and bring out some flavors in your enchiladas that taste homemade without all the effort? Try adding fresh herbs. Three herbs that work great for elevating the flavors in canned enchilada sauce are cilantro, bay leaves, and epazote. These can be simmered in the sauce or added before plating; no one will be the wiser.

Adding herbs to canned enchilada sauce freshens the dish, and adds a depth of flavor that makes it worth the little bit of doctoring involved. Of the three herbs, cilantro is most associated with Mexican food, and it's widely available in any grocery store (and an easy herb to grow and keep in your backyard herb arsenal). Bay leaves are also easily accessible, and most home cooks keep bay leaves for use in multiple recipes. Epazote, while not as accessible, is widely used in Mexican cooking and can be found in most international markets.