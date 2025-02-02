3 Fresh Herbs That Seriously Punch Up Canned Enchilada Sauce
Whether we call it Mexican, Mexican-American, or Tex-Mex, the cuisine Americans have adopted — and adapted— as everyday fare is just as popular as hamburgers and hot dogs. Tacos and enchiladas are staples on the dinner table for many, and home cooks embrace using store-bought enchilada sauce for their enchiladas because the work is already done. That smoky-sweet mixture of tomatoes, paprika, onion, sugar, and chiles comes together so well in canned form that there is little reason to make your own (though a homemade red enchilada sauce is also delicious). But what if you want to punch it up and bring out some flavors in your enchiladas that taste homemade without all the effort? Try adding fresh herbs. Three herbs that work great for elevating the flavors in canned enchilada sauce are cilantro, bay leaves, and epazote. These can be simmered in the sauce or added before plating; no one will be the wiser.
Adding herbs to canned enchilada sauce freshens the dish, and adds a depth of flavor that makes it worth the little bit of doctoring involved. Of the three herbs, cilantro is most associated with Mexican food, and it's widely available in any grocery store (and an easy herb to grow and keep in your backyard herb arsenal). Bay leaves are also easily accessible, and most home cooks keep bay leaves for use in multiple recipes. Epazote, while not as accessible, is widely used in Mexican cooking and can be found in most international markets.
How to doctor up canned enchilada sauce with fresh herbs
Tasting Table spoke with Jessica Randhawa, recipe creator and head chef for The Forked Spoon, about the best add-ins for canned enchilada sauce. Randhawa recommends cilantro as a perfect go-to herb. "Cilantro brightens the dish and brings a lovely balance to the richer flavors of enchiladas," she says. To incorporate cilantro into canned sauce, simply chop some sprigs and add them to the sauce before serving it. The cilantro will bring color and brighten the flavor without being too overwhelming.
Adding bay leaves to canned sauce brings the subtle, woody taste we love in this aromatic, but unlike using cilantro, it's best to allow the bay leaves to simmer in the enchilada sauce. In the same way bay leaves enhance a good stew, using them here can pull out earthy elements that complement the chili powder and paprika found in enchilada sauce. Simmer bay leaves in the sauce for about 15 minutes, and pull them out before serving.
Epazote, native to Mexico and Guatemala, is somewhat bitter, but with hints of tarragon and mint. Epazote simmered in the sauce is a perfect counterpart to aromatics like onion and garlic. If you're making chicken enchiladas, try adding epazote leaves to the pot of chicken as it cooks. For the canned enchilada sauce, finely chop the epazote and leave it to simmer. For a deeper flavor, you can add the epazote, throw it in a blender, and give it a whirl.