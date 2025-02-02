The Cheap, Versatile Tool You Can Use As A Pizza Stone
Pizza night can mean takeout, but more than ever, folks are making their pizza at home. Homemade pizza is cheap, easy, and can be tailor-made to everyone's specifications. The caveat? How you cook a pizza can determine its greatness. We've undercooked our pizza by using a sheet pan and overcooked the crust (okay, burned the bottom) by placing it directly on the rack. A pizza stone is a worthwhile investment for this endeavor. However, if you don't want to spend anywhere from $40 to $60 on one, this hack will make you giddy with happiness. It turns out that you can use unglazed ceramic tiles from any home improvement store in lieu of a pizza stone, usually for well under five bucks.
Baking tiles — like these Outset pizza grill stone tiles available on Amazon — have gained popularity, but, while we like them, the reality is that any unglazed ceramic tile will do the trick. Why tiles? Regular pizza stones are extremely heavy, notoriously difficult to manipulate in and out of the oven, and quite complicated to clean. On the other hand, ceramic tiles are lightweight, can easily be arranged for whatever size or shape pizza you're making, and are generally a breeze to clean and store. You can find unglazed tiles at home improvement stores and online, but there are a few things to keep in mind before purchasing them.
How to purchase and cook with ceramic tiles
Unglazed ceramic tiles are typically called quarry tiles and are most often made from feldspar, shale, or clay. These tiles are exceptional for cooking because they are water-resistant, non-porous, and retain heat much like a brick oven. Quarry tiles also provide excellent heat distribution, ensuring your pizza cooks evenly. You can buy each tile for a few dollars, usually in 6-inch square to 8-inch square sizes. Because of this, they are easy to handle and can be placed beside each other or otherwise arranged depending on the size of the pizza. You can create a large square to accommodate a large, round pizza or experiment by crafting smaller pies (here are some tips for making mini pizzas). We also enjoy square pizza and delicious homemade flatbreads with various toppings.
To prepare ceramic tiles for cooking, place them in the oven to preheat. This step should not be skipped. Start with a cold oven, and arrange the tiles according to the size of your pizza. Allow them to preheat at 500 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 to 45 minutes. Preheating will ensure the entire tile is uber hot, leading to even cooking and a crispy bottom to the crust. Are you a fan of extra crispy crust? Try placing a baking pan filled with water on the bottom rack as the pizza cooks. The evaporated water will make the exterior of the crust even crispier. Once finished, allow the tiles to cool completely before handling them, and simply rinse and wipe clean.