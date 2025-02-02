The Cheap, Versatile Tool You Can Use As A Pizza Stone

Pizza night can mean takeout, but more than ever, folks are making their pizza at home. Homemade pizza is cheap, easy, and can be tailor-made to everyone's specifications. The caveat? How you cook a pizza can determine its greatness. We've undercooked our pizza by using a sheet pan and overcooked the crust (okay, burned the bottom) by placing it directly on the rack. A pizza stone is a worthwhile investment for this endeavor. However, if you don't want to spend anywhere from $40 to $60 on one, this hack will make you giddy with happiness. It turns out that you can use unglazed ceramic tiles from any home improvement store in lieu of a pizza stone, usually for well under five bucks.

Baking tiles — like these Outset pizza grill stone tiles available on Amazon — have gained popularity, but, while we like them, the reality is that any unglazed ceramic tile will do the trick. Why tiles? Regular pizza stones are extremely heavy, notoriously difficult to manipulate in and out of the oven, and quite complicated to clean. On the other hand, ceramic tiles are lightweight, can easily be arranged for whatever size or shape pizza you're making, and are generally a breeze to clean and store. You can find unglazed tiles at home improvement stores and online, but there are a few things to keep in mind before purchasing them.