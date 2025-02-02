Here's What You're Actually Drinking In A Mango Cart Beer

Among the most popular beers in the United States, it's hard to think of one that's more reliably refreshing and flavor-forward than Mango Cart from Golden Road Brewing. With sweet mango balanced by crisp carbonation, a hint of hop bitterness, and a dry finish, it's one of the best beers for summer, but really hits the thirst-quenching spot in any season. But beyond the fact that this is a beer, and its main flavor is mango, the characteristics of Mango Cart might remain a bit of a mystery for many imbibers. What type of beer is it, actually? Where does the mango flavor come from? How much alcohol is in a can?

Mango Cart is a wheat ale. Whereas the majority of beers are made mostly with malted barley, wheat beers consist at least 50% of wheat, providing a satisfying bready quality with a subtle sweetness tempered by crispness. Known as hefeweizen, the style has centuries of history in Germany and is also a popular Belgian style called witbier. As for American-made wheat beers, popular examples include Allagash White and Bell's Brewery Oberon. Golden Road takes this classic style and builds on it with real mango, not artificial flavoring. The fruit adds tropical sweetness to the crisp breadiness and hint of spice that its wheat malt plus two-row barley contribute, as well as some bitterness from Bravo hops. Wheat ales are typically lower in alcohol, and Mango Cart is no exception: At 4% ABV, it's a pretty approachable, easy-drinking option.

