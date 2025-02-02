Here's What You're Actually Drinking In A Mango Cart Beer
Among the most popular beers in the United States, it's hard to think of one that's more reliably refreshing and flavor-forward than Mango Cart from Golden Road Brewing. With sweet mango balanced by crisp carbonation, a hint of hop bitterness, and a dry finish, it's one of the best beers for summer, but really hits the thirst-quenching spot in any season. But beyond the fact that this is a beer, and its main flavor is mango, the characteristics of Mango Cart might remain a bit of a mystery for many imbibers. What type of beer is it, actually? Where does the mango flavor come from? How much alcohol is in a can?
Mango Cart is a wheat ale. Whereas the majority of beers are made mostly with malted barley, wheat beers consist at least 50% of wheat, providing a satisfying bready quality with a subtle sweetness tempered by crispness. Known as hefeweizen, the style has centuries of history in Germany and is also a popular Belgian style called witbier. As for American-made wheat beers, popular examples include Allagash White and Bell's Brewery Oberon. Golden Road takes this classic style and builds on it with real mango, not artificial flavoring. The fruit adds tropical sweetness to the crisp breadiness and hint of spice that its wheat malt plus two-row barley contribute, as well as some bitterness from Bravo hops. Wheat ales are typically lower in alcohol, and Mango Cart is no exception: At 4% ABV, it's a pretty approachable, easy-drinking option.
The history and brand behind Mango Cart
Founded in Los Angeles by Meg Gill in 2011, Golden Road debuted Mango Cart as soon as the brewery was up and running. Gill was inspired by the fruit vendors of Los Angeles, which explains not only the flavor of this beer but its name and can art. Golden Road grew to be LA's biggest craft brewery, thanks in no small part to the crowd-pleasing appeal of Mango Cart, and in 2015, it was acquired by Anheuser-Busch. This partnership helped Golden Road scale up, getting Mango Cart on more shelves in more places throughout the country, helping seal its widespread recognition.
When it comes to the most popular beers you can find at a brewery, Mango Cart remains a top-seller for Golden Road. It's grown into an entire brand: Spicy Mango Cart balances the fruit's sweetness with heat, reminiscent of chili powder-dipped mango slices, micheladas, and chamoy, the sauce made with dried chilis and fruit like mango. Street Cart pivots to lime and salt flavors for a margarita-esque twist, while Guava Cart explores other tropical island-centric flavors with guava and passion fruit. There's even a non-alcoholic Mango Cart, so any fans of mango and beer can indulge in those flavors at any time without actually imbibing. With low (or no) alcohol, real fruit, and spicy options, the Mango Cart line promises something for everyone.