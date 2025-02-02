Lobsters Don't Scream When They're Cooked - So What Is That Sound?
Many of us have heard that harrowing sound when dropping lobsters to their demise. That infamous loud hiss comes dangerously close to a shriek, and, so, the story goes that these crustaceans are crying for help. There are a surprising number of lobster myths that it's time we stopped believing, and the notion that they emit piercing screams while being boiled alive is one of them. As it turns out, lobsters don't have either vocal cords or lungs, so they cannot produce any sounds, let alone an ear-splitting scream.
That screeching sound is actually the steam rapidly escaping their shells, similar to a whistling tea kettle. Scientifically speaking, this occurs due to the contact between the lobster's cold shell and boiling water as the air between the shell and the meat leaves the creature's body. Lobsters do have a nervous system, so that's not to say these little sea bugs don't feel pain; they just don't express it verbally in the stockpot.
Lobsters don't scream, but they try to avoid pain
When faced with physical harm, lobsters express their anguish by twitching their tails and releasing cortisol into the bloodstream, the same hormone that humans produce when distressed. The tail quivering, a reflex they share with crayfish, is referred to as the "escape response." Sometimes, this occurs before boiling. Depending on the crustacean's weight, it can take anywhere from 8 to 40 minutes to properly boil a live lobster (depending on the size), though they are only aware of the first few moments. Scientists have confirmed that lobsters die within 35 to 45 seconds of being dropped into boiling water, but there's no telling how long that time feels.
Like any seafood, lobsters should be cooked as fresh as possible when making any of these 10 great lobster recipes, but plunging them into boiling water isn't the only approach. Many chefs endorse different techniques, such as sending them into a trance-like state or chilling them on ice prior to boiling, but the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) claims that the most ethical technique is electrical stunning. Because lobsters' nervous systems are vastly different from ours, identifying what they feel is nearly impossible. However, studies show that in addition to reacting to pain, they can store memories and avoid harmful situations. Until we can chat with a lobster directly, we will never have all the answers.