Lobsters Don't Scream When They're Cooked - So What Is That Sound?

When faced with physical harm, lobsters express their anguish by twitching their tails and releasing cortisol into the bloodstream, the same hormone that humans produce when distressed. The tail quivering, a reflex they share with crayfish, is referred to as the "escape response." Sometimes, this occurs before boiling. Depending on the crustacean's weight, it can take anywhere from 8 to 40 minutes to properly boil a live lobster (depending on the size), though they are only aware of the first few moments. Scientists have confirmed that lobsters die within 35 to 45 seconds of being dropped into boiling water, but there's no telling how long that time feels.

Like any seafood, lobsters should be cooked as fresh as possible when making any of these 10 great lobster recipes, but plunging them into boiling water isn't the only approach. Many chefs endorse different techniques, such as sending them into a trance-like state or chilling them on ice prior to boiling, but the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) claims that the most ethical technique is electrical stunning. Because lobsters' nervous systems are vastly different from ours, identifying what they feel is nearly impossible. However, studies show that in addition to reacting to pain, they can store memories and avoid harmful situations. Until we can chat with a lobster directly, we will never have all the answers.

