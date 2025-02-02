The Best Way To Reheat Leftover Steak Tips
Whether it's a few remaining kabobs from last night's grill session or the remnants of your success at the absolute best way to cook a cowboy-cut steak, reviving leftovers is an art form we should all embrace and conquer. Our sizzling steaks can often become tough and less succulent after sitting in the refrigerator, but that's how it goes with leftovers compared to when they were first cooked and served warm and fresh. This is primarily due to the natural process of moisture loss and muscle fiber contraction as the steak cools. But don't fret: We don't have to eat those steak tips straight out of the refrigerator.
Those pieces of perfectly charred steak can be reheated fabulously if we stick to our goals: maximize their flavor, inject them with warmth, and don't dry them out. That's why we won't let them sizzle to burned bits in the microwave or air fryer. It can happen quickly, and once it does, yikes. While these methods can work, grab your saute pan instead.
"A quick sear in a hot pan with a bit of oil can work well without overcooking." That's the solid suggestion from chef Michael Taus, a key figure in Chicago's dining scene, where he's executive chef at La Grande Boucherie. Known for his expertly crafted cuts of prime steaks, Taus recommends a few minutes on the stove to get a nice crisp on the outside of your steak tips while quickly reheating the inside.
Level up your leftovers with an even sear on your steak tips
First things first, steak lovers: Use the perfect pan. We like one that's large, no matter how small the leftovers are. Surface area is prime real estate in the cooking world, so give those steak tips plenty of room to crisp up evenly and heat up quickly. A non-stick 12-inch saute pan from a brand like Tramontina does the trick, and it's just the thing for sizzling up larger batches of steak. Next, choose an oil with a high smoke point that's flavorless, like avocado, canola, or vegetable oil. Start on medium heat and splash a drop of water onto the pan to see if it sizzles. When it does, wipe it away, add the oil, and wait a minute so the oil heats up.
Make sure your leftover steak tips are at room temperature and pat them dry from any moisture or leftover cooking juices. Toss them in the hot pan for a minute or two, give them a flip, and let them crisp on the other side for another few minutes. They will be just perfect stuffed inside this steak chimichanga recipe. And in the spirit of using all of our ingredients, don't forget about the beautiful fond (the crusty bits in the pan) you made while reheating those steak tips. The fond can be used to make a quick mushroom gravy, or you can simply add a little water and simmer to make a tasty jus for a French dip sandwich.