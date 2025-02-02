Whether it's a few remaining kabobs from last night's grill session or the remnants of your success at the absolute best way to cook a cowboy-cut steak, reviving leftovers is an art form we should all embrace and conquer. Our sizzling steaks can often become tough and less succulent after sitting in the refrigerator, but that's how it goes with leftovers compared to when they were first cooked and served warm and fresh. This is primarily due to the natural process of moisture loss and muscle fiber contraction as the steak cools. But don't fret: We don't have to eat those steak tips straight out of the refrigerator.

Advertisement

Those pieces of perfectly charred steak can be reheated fabulously if we stick to our goals: maximize their flavor, inject them with warmth, and don't dry them out. That's why we won't let them sizzle to burned bits in the microwave or air fryer. It can happen quickly, and once it does, yikes. While these methods can work, grab your saute pan instead.

"A quick sear in a hot pan with a bit of oil can work well without overcooking." That's the solid suggestion from chef Michael Taus, a key figure in Chicago's dining scene, where he's executive chef at La Grande Boucherie. Known for his expertly crafted cuts of prime steaks, Taus recommends a few minutes on the stove to get a nice crisp on the outside of your steak tips while quickly reheating the inside.

Advertisement