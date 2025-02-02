This Is The Best Fish To Use For Deliciously Sturdy Kabobs
Few ingredients rival the adaptability of fish. From fresh and light ceviche to hearty seafood stews like cioppino, it's a staple in kitchens and on menus across the globe. But grilling fish, especially for kabobs, requires careful consideration. Not all fish can handle the intense flames and delicate balancing act of skewers, often resulting in flaky, frustrating outcomes.
We spoke to Roberta Muir of Be Inspired Food-Wine-Travel about this, and she says, "You need a firm-fleshed fish to make kabobs — something that will hold together well on the skewer and stand up to grilling. Salmon and tuna both work well for kabobs; if you prefer a white fish, consider ones like cod, haddock, pollock, and hake."
These recommendations aren't just practical choices; there's a bit of science behind why they're perfect for the grill. Fish like these have strong, muscle structures that help them keep their shape under high heat. It's this built-in durability and grilling resilience that makes them ideal for kabobs that are as sturdy as they are delicious.
Marinades and tools for flavorful fish kabobs
Once you've chosen the right fish for your kabobs, it's time to add some flavor. Whether you prefer a quick toss in your favorite seasoning mix or a short soak in a marinade, the flavor options are endless. A teriyaki-inspired sauce made with soy sauce, honey, garlic, and sesame or olive oil can add a bold, savory touch that pairs beautifully with firm fish like salmon or tuna.
If you're looking for something fresher and more vibrant, a salsa verde-style mix is a fantastic alternative. Combine cilantro, lime juice, jalapeño, garlic, and olive oil for a zesty, herbaceous kick. This is especially delightful with white fish like halibut or cod, offering a bright contrast to the smoky flavors from the grill.
When it comes to grilling, the right tools make all the difference. If you've ever wandered past a kebab shop in New York, Istanbul, or countless other cities, you've probably seen pros expertly turning long metal skewers over open fire. Metal skewers heat up faster and help cook the fish evenly, giving it that perfect char. Wooden skewers, on the other hand, have their own charm. They add a kushiyaki vibe, bringing a touch of Japanese tradition to your grill.