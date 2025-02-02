This Is The Best Fish To Use For Deliciously Sturdy Kabobs

Few ingredients rival the adaptability of fish. From fresh and light ceviche to hearty seafood stews like cioppino, it's a staple in kitchens and on menus across the globe. But grilling fish, especially for kabobs, requires careful consideration. Not all fish can handle the intense flames and delicate balancing act of skewers, often resulting in flaky, frustrating outcomes.

Advertisement

We spoke to Roberta Muir of Be Inspired Food-Wine-Travel about this, and she says, "You need a firm-fleshed fish to make kabobs — something that will hold together well on the skewer and stand up to grilling. Salmon and tuna both work well for kabobs; if you prefer a white fish, consider ones like cod, haddock, pollock, and hake."

These recommendations aren't just practical choices; there's a bit of science behind why they're perfect for the grill. Fish like these have strong, muscle structures that help them keep their shape under high heat. It's this built-in durability and grilling resilience that makes them ideal for kabobs that are as sturdy as they are delicious.