7 Tips For Making Cajun Pasta

The first, and arguably the most important, step to mastering your Cajun pasta may seem obvious, but it's a practice that's often overlooked. "People don't taste before plating, nor do they taste as they're preparing," chef Sujeevan Velummylum says. "You need to make sure everything is seasoned and salted enough, and you have to taste all the parts as you go."

So, how do you go about this? Start by tasting your Cajun spice blend for balance. Does it need more paprika or oregano? Is it too mild? Adjust if necessary. It's crucial to get it right, since all of these components build the bedrock of your dish. It becomes even more critical to taste as you prepare your sauce. Cajun sauces, with all the spice, cream, and stock, are a complex blend of flavors. If you opt for a DIY spice blend, make sure the proportions work harmoniously. If it turns out too flat, try a pinch of salt or a squeeze of citrus to brighten it up. Alternatively, if there's too much heat, cream can calm the spice level.

After mixing your sauce and noodles, taste a strand to ensure the pasta is evenly coated in the sauce. Are the spices balanced? Don't rely on measurements and hunches alone — your tastebuds are a guide. By doing this throughout the cooking process as a habit, you'll have a final dish that is perfectly seasoned and delicious. This practice as a rule will enhance not only your Cajun pasta but your cooking skills as a whole, since tasting and adjusting appropriately are key techniques in any cuisine.

