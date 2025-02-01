The Absolute Best Wine To Serve With Beef Tenderloin, And The Styles You Should Always Avoid

The next time you host a dinner party for friends and family, consider serving a show-stopping beef tenderloin. The robust cut comes from the back of the animal, and is hailed as being the most tender piece of beef there is. This muscle is lean but not heavily used. It has a fine grain and is free of chewy connective tissue that yields unpleasant toughness. Unlike filet mignon, which actually comes from the same area, beef tenderloin includes the entire muscle, so it's the perfect pick for a group. To really draw wows from the crowd, you'll want to pair it with the perfect wine.

While the general rule of thumb is that red wine goes with red meat, Gillian Ballance, master sommelier of Treasury Wine Estates, suggests getting a bit more granular with your choice. As she told Tasting Table, "A cabernet sauvignon is the quintessential choice for a beef tenderloin as it's known to cut through fatter pieces of meat." Indeed, tenderloins are known for their largeness, so a full-bodied vino is essential for matching its energy.

Ballance's vintage of choice? The 2022 Beaulieu Vineyard Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. "[It's] fresh, buoyant, and aromatic, offering lovely red berry fruits on the nose, supported by a lifted floral potpourri character and secondary aromas of stony minerality, crushed earth, and graphite. Its rich and complex flavors complement the rich taste of beef tenderloin."

