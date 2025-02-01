The Easy Way To Get A Gorgeous Crunch On Top Of Bread Pudding

If you've never had bread pudding before, you're in for a real treat. The circa-11th century English dessert is a serious classic, hinging on a few simple ingredients, including bread, eggs, milk, sugar, butter, and some spices. The bread — which can range from a simple challah bread to leftover cinnamon rolls — is soaked in a sweet, creamy custard, and then baked in the oven, creating a soft interior and a slightly crispy crust. It's incredibly easy to make at home, and if you do, don't forget to add a sprinkle of Turbinado sugar before baking to give your bread pudding a gorgeous crunch.

Turbinado sugar is one of our favorite types of sugar. If you've never baked with it or used it to sweeten your coffee, you should know that it's not like your average granulated sugar. Turbinado sugar is super crunchy and chunky; it's not fine like sand. It's minimally processed, which is why it's crunchier than your typical sugar. Its golden brown color comes from the molasses that remains from the refining process, which allows it to shimmer and shine. It's essentially a natural sprinkle that adds both crunch and sweetness to your recipes, and that applies to bread pudding too; Turbinado sugar only makes it that much more delicious.