The Best Red And White Wine To Pair With Pulled Pork

Barbecue and wine are an unlikely duo. A more traditional barbecue beverage might be something like a glass of iced tea, lemonade, or perhaps a beer or whisky. But wine can be an incredible pairing for all kinds of barbecued favorites. Wine and barbecue both pack big flavors, though, so finding the right pairing for your smoked, grilled, and slathered-in-sauce meats is crucial. You don't want those big flavors to be fighting for the spotlight on your palate, but rather dancing together in perfect cohesion.

Advertisement

Pulled pork is fantastic for pairing with wine. It has a rich, robust flavor while still feeling lighter than beef. It also absorbs the flavors around it well, meaning whatever delectable sauce you're dousing it in will be the star of the show. With that being said, when it comes to this particular combo, look to the sauce when pairing wine with barbecue pork. We consulted master sommelier and wine expert, Gillian Ballance, for her recommendations on pulled pork wine pairings so you can skip the trial and error and get advice direct from an expert.