The Bold Secret Weapon Marinade You Need For An Enviable Rib Roast

Rib roast needs no introduction. Thanks to its generous marbling and fat cap, rib roast is among the most flavorful and tender cuts of beef. It's also one of the most forgiving. But, this isn't to say that anything goes when handling the meat. Everything from technique to time and temperature can impact the final result. However, a truly ravishing rib roast requires a good marinade, as well — preferably, one that's spiked with vodka.

Advertisement

Every marinade should include a fat, an acid, and seasonings in order to impart flavor as well as maintain moisture and even tenderize meat. That said, marinades can be made with all sorts of ingredients, including vodka. In fact, when used to fill the role of "acid," vodka can help break down tough proteins in rib roast, rendering the meat especially soft and succulent. Additionally, the spirit even boosts flavor. Able to bond with molecules of water and fat, vodka effectively enhances the profile of the other ingredients.

In order to maximize the benefits of a vodka marinade, there are some things to remember. For example, fully coating the rib roast in marinade is wise for better textures and flavors. Giving the meat enough time to marinate is also advisable, which is why we suggest letting the rib roast sit for a few hours. Likewise, once the meat has been removed the meat from the marinade, be sure to place into a pan with its cap facing upwards as it roasting for a more mouthwatering bite.

Advertisement