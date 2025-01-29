2 Key Ingredients Your Homemade Pho Isn't Complete Without

Pho is one of the most comforting dishes out there. Made with simple ingredients — broth, noodles, meat (usually) — and infused with warming spices like star anise and cinnamon and seasoned with fresh herbs, this Vietnamese noodle soup is perfect for any time of the year. It's pretty straightforward to cook at home, but there are two ingredients you need to bring it to the next level: Palm sugar and fish sauce.

That's according to chef Kevin Tien of acclaimed Washington, D.C. restaurant Moon Rabbit. Tien, a James Beard Award semifinalist specializing in upscale Vietnamese food, knows how to make a good pho, and his advice is that "you have to use rock or palm sugar".

Rock sugar, a common ingredient in Asian cuisine, is made from concentrated sugarcane extract. It comes in chunks that vary in color from white to gold and it's not as sweet as granulated sugar. It can also add a nice sheen to sauces and braises, as well as a caramelized color.