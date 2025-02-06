The Ultimate Guide To Eating And Drinking At The Iconic Chateau Marmont

Chateau Marmont's restaurant is open from 7:30 a.m. until 1:30 a.m. every day of the week. However, getting a reservation is different depending on the time of day. A link on the Chateau Marmont website will take you to a reservation page to choose a time to eat breakfast or brunch. However, getting dinner reservations is far trickier and seems to require a phone call or other social acrobatics.

Advertisement

To get a reservation for breakfast or lunch, you first need to do it through Resy. If you need to cancel and don't do so at least two hours before your reservation, you'll be charged a $50 late fee per guest. Your other option is to call for a reservation.

Getting a dinner reservation at Chateau Marmont is trickier because it's in high demand. On busy nights, you may need to know someone to be able to get a seat during the dinner meal, even at the bar. There are also reservation services like Table Elite that can help secure a dinner spot. You're far more likely to be able to score a table on one of the nights when fewer people are going out to eat, like Monday and Tuesday nights. Customers have mentioned calling and having hotel staff tell them that reservations become available at the beginning of each month. However, they don't take dinner reservations in December because of the holidays. However, some customers have had luck just showing up and trying to get drinks at the bar and later snagging a table from no-shows when reservations weren't available.

Advertisement