How To Protect Homemade Frozen Pizzas From Freezer Burn

Making a stack of homemade pizzas to stash in the freezer is an awesome way to save money. However, once you've got through all the rising, rolling, and saucing, it can be heartbreaking to pull a pie out of the freezer days later to find that it's got freezer burn. While freezer-burned foods are safe to eat, they can have an altered taste and texture. Luckily, you can protect homemade pizza from getting freezer burn by wrapping them twice; once in plastic wrap and again in aluminum foil.

Freezer burn occurs when the moisture inside foods freezes into ice crystals and is lost through sublimation — this is the technical term for when the crystals turn straight into vapor, completely bypassing the melting stage. This loss of moisture causes freezer burned foods to become dry, suffer color changes, and in some cases look shriveled. More crucially, it can have a negative effect on their taste and consistency.

To reduce the risk of freezer burn on your homemade pizzas you need to curb their exposure to the cold air. Wrapping your pies tightly in plastic wrap will help to save the base, sauce, and cheese from losing moisture as they sit in the freezer and prevent them developing discolored patches. However, as an additional insurance policy, wrap your pizzas for a second time in aluminum foil. This double wrapping trick will safeguard your Margheritas and meat feasts from "burning" in the cold temperature.

