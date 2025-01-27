Strawberry Syrup Vs Puree: What's The Difference?
Strawberry lovers, this berry tasty tip is for you. If you want to enjoy your summer strawberry harvest on a cold morning, homemade strawberry puree is the answer for stretching shelf life. Or if you want to add bright berry flavor to your go-to baked goods, breakfasts, and beverages, then maybe strawberry syrup is more your speed. Today, we're exploring what makes these pink-hued nectars unique, and how best to put 'em to use.
Both strawberry syrup and strawberry puree can be made from fresh or frozen strawberries, making these condiments readily available year-round. Plus, by making your own versions at home, you can control how much sugar to add based on the natural sweetness of your berries — a customizable edge over store-bought syrups and jams; the sweetness level that works for your ice cream sundaes might be overkill on a buttermilk biscuit.
The primary difference here is the use of a sieve. Where strawberry syrup is strained for a thin, pourable, uniform consistency, strawberry puree remains unstrained for a thicker, spreadable, more rustic texture. Also, strawberry syrup is reduced on the stove to assemble, while strawberry puree comes together entirely in a blender without any cooking.
What is strawberry syrup?
In its simplest form, strawberry syrup combines water, sugar, and strawberries. Texturally, it can range from the consistency of simple syrup to thicker maple syrup. Store-bought brands like Monin and Torani make thin strawberry syrups for stirring into coffee drinks and other beverages, while brands like Smucker's and Hershey make thicker, more viscous syrups for drizzling over food and dessert. Added thickeners for body typically include cornstarch, corn syrup, or gelatin. Formulas could also add other flavorful ingredients like sweet vanilla extract, warming cinnamon, or tangy lemon juice.
To make it homemade, whip up a quick simple syrup with sugar and water in a saucepan. After a few minutes of low simmering, add the strawberries and continue simmering to combine (this is the point at which any thickeners or other desired ingredients should be added). Once the strawberries are mushy, remove the sauce from the heat, pass it through a mesh sieve, and store it in an airtight container or lidded glass jar in the fridge. Pro tip: The longer you simmer your syrup over low heat, the more it will reduce and the thicker it will become.
A drizzle of strawberry syrup makes a flavorful topping for ice cream sundaes, pancakes, waffles, French toast, oatmeal, overnight oats, or a slice of cheesecake. Stir it into a glass of whole milk to make strawberry milk (a solid Yoo-hoo dupe), or even use it to make a new beverage like a strawberry iced matcha latte.
What is strawberry puree?
Strawberry puree is thinner than jam but thicker than syrup. It's a straightforward combination of strawberries, lemon juice, and granulated sugar. To make it, simply add all three ingredients to a blender or food processor and puree to combine. The acidic lemon juice adds zesty balance and keeps your fruit looking cheerfully magenta-hued during its tenure in the fridge or freezer. If a few toothy chunks of fresh fruit or a few gritty strawberry seeds make it into the final batch, that's all part of the rustic appeal.
Whipping up a quick strawberry puree is an easier alternative to home canning (see ya later, water baths!). Not to be confused with jam, which gets cooked, strawberry puree remains uncooked. The acidity of the lemon juice acts as a natural preservative, and when stored in the freezer, your puree can retain its quality for months.
Strawberry puree can be used anywhere you might normally use strawberry jam. You could spread it on toast, cornbread, or turn it into a reimagined PB&J sandwich with smoked almond butter. Stir it into vanilla yogurt or spoon it over classic pound cake or light and fluffy angel food cake as a colorful topper. Homemade strawberry puree would even make a flavorful cocktail ingredient. Add a scoop to your cocktail shaker for impressive peach bellinis, piña coladas, strawberry daiquiris, and strawberry-lime-mint mojitos.