Strawberry Syrup Vs Puree: What's The Difference?

Strawberry lovers, this berry tasty tip is for you. If you want to enjoy your summer strawberry harvest on a cold morning, homemade strawberry puree is the answer for stretching shelf life. Or if you want to add bright berry flavor to your go-to baked goods, breakfasts, and beverages, then maybe strawberry syrup is more your speed. Today, we're exploring what makes these pink-hued nectars unique, and how best to put 'em to use.

Both strawberry syrup and strawberry puree can be made from fresh or frozen strawberries, making these condiments readily available year-round. Plus, by making your own versions at home, you can control how much sugar to add based on the natural sweetness of your berries — a customizable edge over store-bought syrups and jams; the sweetness level that works for your ice cream sundaes might be overkill on a buttermilk biscuit.

The primary difference here is the use of a sieve. Where strawberry syrup is strained for a thin, pourable, uniform consistency, strawberry puree remains unstrained for a thicker, spreadable, more rustic texture. Also, strawberry syrup is reduced on the stove to assemble, while strawberry puree comes together entirely in a blender without any cooking.

