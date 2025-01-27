What It Means If Your Cake Develops Unsightly Holes

The moment of trimming the top of your freshly baked cake to reveal the crumb underneath is one that many home bakers hold their breath for. Will the cake have a nice, uniform texture? Or will it look more like an overproofed sourdough bread, full of large holes? Sometimes you'll encounter the latter scenario, which means you've likely overmixed the batter.

Advertisement

Overmixing is one of the common mistakes people make with cake. There's just something so darn satisfying and meditative about mixing the batter until it's completely smooth ... and then some more ... and more. It's time to abandon this habit, though, if you're aiming to make textually perfect cakes. The batter should be mixed only until the ingredients are just incorporated. The manner of mixing plays a role too — do it gently, so that you don't trap too much air inside the batter.

Once your batter is mixed and transferred to a cake pan, be sure to tap the pan onto the counter a few times to get rid of any remaining air bubbles. We acknowledge that a holey cake will still taste good, but it will compromise the aesthetics and the potential filling distribution. That said, the only way to master the perfect texture is through experience, so don't give up if you accidentally overmix it the first few times.

Advertisement