3 Cheeses That Pair Perfectly With Pinot Noir

Pairing wine with food is nothing new. It's in fact one of the most artfully succinct ways of enjoying both these culinary pleasures, with each bringing out highlights and nuances of the other. Seeking ideal compatibility gets especially fascinating when narrowing the scope to wine and cheese pairings. By some counts, at least 1800 types of cheese and 10,000 winemaking grape varietals exist around the world, creating endless possibilities.

But each of those marvelous cheese flavors does have a vino soul mate — or two, or three. That's why we reached out to an expert matchmaker for some intel on this delicate culinary dance. Executive chef Sergio Chamizo of Mareva 1939 at The National Hotel Miami Beach, tells us exactly which cheeses pair perfectly with my own personal favorite red wine: pinot noir.

Noting that pinot noir harbors low tannins, berry flavors, and floral aromas, Chamizo takes into account the sufficient amount of acidity in this wine to cut through the saltiness of cheeses, specifically three varieties with origins in Spain. "Pinot noir is relatively food-friendly," he explains, "and naturally pairs with medium-sharp cow's and sheep milk cheese like Iberico, San Simon or Zamorano." The choices are unsurprising given the chef's homeland of Spain and the deeply flavorful Spanish cuisine of Mareva 1939. Fortunately, all three of these cheeses are readily available online (Iberico, San Simon, and Zamorano) for pairing with your preferred pinot noir brand, either domestic or imported.

