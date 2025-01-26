3 Cheeses That Pair Perfectly With Pinot Noir
Pairing wine with food is nothing new. It's in fact one of the most artfully succinct ways of enjoying both these culinary pleasures, with each bringing out highlights and nuances of the other. Seeking ideal compatibility gets especially fascinating when narrowing the scope to wine and cheese pairings. By some counts, at least 1800 types of cheese and 10,000 winemaking grape varietals exist around the world, creating endless possibilities.
But each of those marvelous cheese flavors does have a vino soul mate — or two, or three. That's why we reached out to an expert matchmaker for some intel on this delicate culinary dance. Executive chef Sergio Chamizo of Mareva 1939 at The National Hotel Miami Beach, tells us exactly which cheeses pair perfectly with my own personal favorite red wine: pinot noir.
Noting that pinot noir harbors low tannins, berry flavors, and floral aromas, Chamizo takes into account the sufficient amount of acidity in this wine to cut through the saltiness of cheeses, specifically three varieties with origins in Spain. "Pinot noir is relatively food-friendly," he explains, "and naturally pairs with medium-sharp cow's and sheep milk cheese like Iberico, San Simon or Zamorano." The choices are unsurprising given the chef's homeland of Spain and the deeply flavorful Spanish cuisine of Mareva 1939. Fortunately, all three of these cheeses are readily available online (Iberico, San Simon, and Zamorano) for pairing with your preferred pinot noir brand, either domestic or imported.
Iberico cheese, made with cow's, sheep's, and goat's milk
If the name Iberico sounds familiar, it's likely because of Iberico ham, a widely prized meat originating from black Iberian pigs on the Iberian Peninsula, which includes Spain and Portugal. The word Iberico translates to Iberian, simply denoting the area that covers modern Spain and Portugal. Likewise, Iberico cheese hails from this same region, but has nothing to do with pigs. The cheese instead is created from either sheep's milk or, more commonly, a blend of milk from cows, goats, and sheep and is hugely popular in Spain.
Iberico cheese, known in Spain as queso Iberico, is known for its prominent grassy and herby flavor notes tinged with mildly tangy and nutty tones. There are various different producers of the cheese variety. As a semi-firm aromatic cheese, it excels as a standalone complement to pinot noir, allowing singular wine and cheese devouring without other foods involved. However, introducing additional accoutrements to the tasting party can enhance the flavors and pull out unexpected tongue tinglers.
Go for an all-out Spanish experience with nosh-worthy platters of Iberico cheeses, thinly sliced Iberico ham, or other Spanish cured meats such as spicy chorizo, Mallorcan sobrasada sausage, jamon serrano, or strips of dried cecina beef with olive oil. These regionally specific cured meats are available from specialty shops or online purveyors, but some U.S. companies create similar ones in the same style. For example, this U.S. version of sobrasada sausage is made by Carmen & Lola Eat España!, and follows equivalent recipes to those made in the Balearic island of Mallorca.
San Simon, a protected Spanish DOP cheese
San Simon is a fromagerie beauty, immediately standing out for its unique structure, molded in the shape of a giant golden teardrop. But don't let its quirky construction fool you; this is the epitome of ancient fine cheesemaking from exclusive pasture-fed cows in the Galicia region of Spain. It falls under the scope of a Spanish DOP, which refers to denominación de origen protegida, alternatively known as a PDO (protected designation of origin), guaranteeing that a particular food or wine comes from a specific region, and that the product bears the associated high quality.
DOPs cover highly prized regional foods and drinks such as cheese, wine, olive oils, vinegars, and other locally made products. In this case, it's San Simon cheese, which is a pasteurized semi-soft cheese that's been smoked in birch wood for a couple of hours or a couple of weeks, depending on the specific cheesemaker. It results in a pale-yellow or brownish-red rind and a mild, creamy, buttery flavor with smoky undertones.
Pairing San Simon cheese with black cherry-rich pinot noir is a natural choice. Other complementary flavors include tart fruits such as green apples or fresh cranberries, along with hearty nuts, wholegrain bread slices, and crunchy veggies. It works well in tomato-based salads, but also keep in mind that it's a very meltable cheese. Save some of that pinot noir for dinner, served alongside Spain's delicious Bikini sandwich, which features Iberico ham, San Simon cheese, and truffle butter.
Zamorano, an ancient artisan cheese
Zamorano cheese bears the name of its origins in Zamora, a Spanish city in the Castilla-León region, known for centuries of artisan cheesemaking traditions. Generational families still produce this sheep's-milk cheese using traditional shepherd's techniques. It's typically made with raw, unpasteurized milk from local Churra and Castellano sheep. It can be aged for as many as 18 months, resulting in a different profile than milder Spanish cheeses.
This one presents with mature, intense flavors that stand up well to the fruity, spicy flavors of pinot noir wines. Zamorano is still known as a grassy buttery cheese, but it is also salty with finishes of walnut, caramel, or white chocolate notes. It is sharper, harder, and more crumbly than the Iberico and San Simon cheeses.
Because of its sturdy nature, piquant taste, and sweet aroma, Zamorano is a natural palate-pleaser, perfect for popping atop nutty crackers or bread. A nibble of this cheese, alternated with sips of pinot noir, might just mean skipping dinner altogether. But by all means, expand the tapas repertoire with Spanish delights such as caramelized onions on toasted bread, topped with slivers of Zamorano. But for the absolute best experience, include all three of chef Chamiso's classic Spanish cheese recommendations: Iberico, San Simon, and Zamorano. The more the merrier, or as they say in Spain, "cunato más, mejo."