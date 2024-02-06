The History Of Spain's Famous Bikini Sandwich Is Probably Not What You Think

Ponder the word bikini, and the first thing that comes to mind is likely a scene that involves skimpy swimsuits and tropical beaches — unless you're in Barcelona, where the word conjures images of a crispy grilled ham and cheese sandwich. We know it sounds like a stretch, but bear with us. Back in 1953, a Belgian restaurateur named Jean Paul Heinz decided to open a nightclub in Barcelona. He named it La Sala Bikini, which loosely translates to "The Bikini Room." The inspiration for the club name is lost to history; maybe he was hoping to bring beachy vibes to the club, which was (and still is) located on a landlocked block in the middle of the city.

Heinz's plan involved music, dancing, drinks, and food. Croque Monsieur, the French version of grilled ham and cheese made with gruyere and topped with mornay sauce, seemed like a perfect fit. But, Heinz found himself in a bit of a pickle. At the time, Francisco Franco (a hardline nationalist dictator) was running the country and enforcing an agenda that prohibited the use of any language other than Spanish — not even a word or the proper name of a sandwich. So, instead of ditching his idea, Heinz decided to feature the sandwich as the house specialty, or el bocadillo de la casa. Eventually, patrons started calling it the Bikini bocadillo, and then just the Bikini.