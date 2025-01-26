The Ultimate Wine Pairing For Rich And Creamy Chicken Pot Pie

Nothing elevates a weeknight dinner at home quite like a complimentary glass of wine on the side. If cozy, comforting chicken pot pie makes its way into your cold-weather menu rotation, then a bottle of chardonnay should find its way onto your bar cart, too. Today's pro tip comes from Lexi Stephens, a wine educator, recipient of the Wine and Spirit Education Trust's Level III award, and the founder of Lexi's Wine List. "An oaked chardonnay from [California], [Oregon], or France is my go-to for creamy chicken dishes," Stephens explains. "They are full-bodied enough to stand up to the weight of the creamy dish, but they also have acidity that can work as a palate cleanser."

As a general rule, when determining a wine and food pairing, the intensity and weight of the food should match the intensity and weight of the wine. Chardonnay is arguably the most full-bodied variety in the entire white wine spectrum — a fitting reflection of the proportionately rich, hearty cream sauce that binds chicken pot pie. Additionally, chardonnay's buttery, dry palette mirrors the flaky butteriness of the pie crust.

Chardonnay is an often bone dry wine with medium acidity. On the palate, zesty lemon meets baked apple and tropical papaya, with a vanilla warmth emerging when the wine is oaked. Distinctive chardonnay can often be a challenging wine to pair well with food. However, in this case, that toasty oakiness is just robust enough to complement the pot pie without getting lost.

