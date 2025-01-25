The Wine Pairings To Try With Creamy Potato Soup
What is the perfect way to warm up during this cold snap? We've got a pretty good idea: Cozy up with a steaming bowl of creamy potato leek soup. The velvety-soft texture of the tender-boiled potatoes, the creaminess of butter and milk, and the savory toppings make for the ultimate cozy meal. But that's not all — to make this comfort dish even better, try pairing your potato soup with wine. We asked Lexi Stephens, a wine educator and founder of Lexi's Wine List, for her professional opinion on which wine to choose. "I'd go with an oaked Chardonnay for this for similar reasons to why I'd pair Chard with pot pie," Stephens shares. "You can also choose another full-bodied white wine like Roussanne or Chenin Blanc."
The oaked chardonnay is a fascinating recommendation. Compared to unoaked chardonnay, this full-bodied white spends a couple of months (sometimes even years) aging in oak barrels. Aside from the naturally fruity flavors and the moderate acidity of the base chardonnay, this results in rich notes of vanilla and butter from the oak. These complex flavors make an inspired pairing with the creamy soup's buttery flavor. Stephens' other suggestions, roussanne and chenin blanc, both tend to be medium-to-full-bodied white wines as well. They share that lovely sweet-fruity character with chardonnay and, while lacking the oaky flavors, should pack enough punch to stand up to even the heartiest of potato soups.
Tips for picking your own wine pair for potato soup
If you already know your wines and are simply looking for specific pairing tips, no problem. The key to a great pairing is remembering that for rich-tasting soups, you will want a wine with good acidity to balance it out. This is the reason why delicate wines struggle to pair with something as hearty as potato soup; its flavor can easily get lost in the mix. While Stephens' recommendations are the cream of the crop, consider a pinot gris or muscat with your next bowl, and see if they suit your palate.
The ingredients in your soup ought to be factored in, too. For example, a herbaceous white wine, such as sauvignon blanc, will pair nicely with the leeks and herbs in your soup. If your dish has smoky bacon bits, take the salty edge off with a sweet white like a dry riesling.
Don't feel limited to just classic white wines, though. While they are traditional picks for creamy dishes, reds are also on the table. A light, elegant pinot noir can complement your soup without overwhelming it. If you prefer to bring a sophisticated touch to your meal, give a dry sherry, like fino or manzanilla, a try. As you can see, there is room to experiment. The end goal here is simple: find a bottle that pairs well with your soup's flavors while holding its own. To that end, feel free to get creative.