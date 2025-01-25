The Wine Pairings To Try With Creamy Potato Soup

If you already know your wines and are simply looking for specific pairing tips, no problem. The key to a great pairing is remembering that for rich-tasting soups, you will want a wine with good acidity to balance it out. This is the reason why delicate wines struggle to pair with something as hearty as potato soup; its flavor can easily get lost in the mix. While Stephens' recommendations are the cream of the crop, consider a pinot gris or muscat with your next bowl, and see if they suit your palate.

Advertisement

The ingredients in your soup ought to be factored in, too. For example, a herbaceous white wine, such as sauvignon blanc, will pair nicely with the leeks and herbs in your soup. If your dish has smoky bacon bits, take the salty edge off with a sweet white like a dry riesling.

Don't feel limited to just classic white wines, though. While they are traditional picks for creamy dishes, reds are also on the table. A light, elegant pinot noir can complement your soup without overwhelming it. If you prefer to bring a sophisticated touch to your meal, give a dry sherry, like fino or manzanilla, a try. As you can see, there is room to experiment. The end goal here is simple: find a bottle that pairs well with your soup's flavors while holding its own. To that end, feel free to get creative.

Advertisement