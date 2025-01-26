Make Tortilla Soup Faster With A Clever Protein Swap
Every spoonful of tortilla soup is pure, unadulterated joy the moment it meets your taste buds. You've got the chewy tortilla chips, crunchy yet slightly mushy veggies, and starchy beans, all coated in a hearty, spice-laden broth. And let's not forget one of the biggest highlights: the protein. Normally, it's the chicken that brings a savory touch to the soup, but maybe it's time for change. When you're not in the mood for so much preparation, the simple bag of frozen shrimp sitting in the freezer can come in handy.
Frozen shrimp doesn't demand much. As long as you know the way to thaw frozen shrimp without ruining it, your tortilla soup is already set to a good start. It thaws in minutes, cooks even faster, and doesn't require any of the usual peeling like the fresh ones. Before you know it, your soup is done, and a satisfying dinner has never been so easy.
However, this convenience doesn't mean its quality is compromised. In fact, you're better off buying frozen shrimp over fresh because they're both flash-frozen when caught. Only, the fresh shrimp are thawed sooner to be put on display, which actually makes them less fresh than the frozen ones you'd find in the freezer aisle.
Less preparation leaves more time for you to get creative
Shrimp brings a different flavor value to tortilla soup than chicken. Whereas the poultry is mildly savory — in some cases, barely detectable — shrimp has a natural sweetness and a delicate briny taste. Swimming in the tortilla soup, it plays well with the chipotle's smoky heat, the zesty lime, and all the earthy, nutty nuances in between. The seafood's lightness mellows out the dish's overall intensity ever-so-slightly — just enough to bring that refreshing newness to the familiar taste.
But hey, if you want the shrimp to be bolder, that's also possible. Since they are usually added near the end, you've got plenty of time to get creative as the soup is simmering. A little marinade in robust spices and aromatic herbs always works like a charm. You can use the same condiments as the soup, or branch out with less common choices, such as a Cajun blend to get that delectable spicy kick or a tangy edge gathered from a fire-roasted salsa.
Another way to lock big flavors into the shrimp is by quickly cooking them before you toss them into the soup. A saute or roast gets the job done flawlessly, but you can also grill them for an additional smoky undertone. Take the opportunity to include a few corn kernels or tomatillos as well. The extra effort is worth it once you taste just how much more flavorful the tortilla soup turns out to be.