Make Tortilla Soup Faster With A Clever Protein Swap

Every spoonful of tortilla soup is pure, unadulterated joy the moment it meets your taste buds. You've got the chewy tortilla chips, crunchy yet slightly mushy veggies, and starchy beans, all coated in a hearty, spice-laden broth. And let's not forget one of the biggest highlights: the protein. Normally, it's the chicken that brings a savory touch to the soup, but maybe it's time for change. When you're not in the mood for so much preparation, the simple bag of frozen shrimp sitting in the freezer can come in handy.

Frozen shrimp doesn't demand much. As long as you know the way to thaw frozen shrimp without ruining it, your tortilla soup is already set to a good start. It thaws in minutes, cooks even faster, and doesn't require any of the usual peeling like the fresh ones. Before you know it, your soup is done, and a satisfying dinner has never been so easy.

However, this convenience doesn't mean its quality is compromised. In fact, you're better off buying frozen shrimp over fresh because they're both flash-frozen when caught. Only, the fresh shrimp are thawed sooner to be put on display, which actually makes them less fresh than the frozen ones you'd find in the freezer aisle.