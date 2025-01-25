The Refreshing Wines You Should Be Pairing With White Chicken Chili
When you go to make a pot of white chicken chili, there's a good chance that your biggest concern is getting the right ingredients. There's the poultry, of course, then the decision on what kind of beans to add to the pot. But no meal is complete without a beverage to wash it down, and a glass of wine is always a relaxing companion to a meal. To find out the best wine to pair with your white chicken chili, Tasting Table turned to Lexi Stephens, a wine educator and founder of Lexi's Wine List.
"I'd recommend a light white with high acidity like Chablis or Albariño," she says. "The high acid in the wine cuts through the creaminess of the white chili and acts as a perfect palate cleanser." That acidity is why white wines are often paired with a variety of chicken dishes, it helps bring out the flavors of the poultry. Those piping-hot spoonfuls will also benefit from refreshing sips of white wine, which should be served somewhere between 44-50 degrees Fahrenheit. If one of those varieties isn't speaking to you, Stephens also gives her approval to sparkling wines.
Top chicken chili wine pairing picks
If you don't drink Chablis or Albariño but want to try Lexi Stephens' recommendations, we've found a couple of top picks. Domaine Chenevieres Chablis, priced around $27 a bottle, is a highly-rated Chablis that is relatively affordable. And for an Albariño, try Paco & Lola for $24 a bottle, which is highly reviewed. And if you just don't like white wine or bubbly options like Prosecco, some reds could also work paired alongside white chicken chili. Try a fruit-forward red like Pinot Noir or even a dry rosé.
After that bottle is secured, you'll need a recipe to complete the pairing. Try our Instant Pot white chicken chili recipe that can be on the table in just under an hour. And if your kitchen isn't equipped with an Instant Pot (no judgement), here's a slow cooker white chicken chili recipe that's just as delicious but will take a couple of extra hours to pull off. In addition to the wine pairings suggested by Stephens, consider a garnish of sour cream or avocado to finish the chili, as well as some tortilla chips or a crusty bread to soak up the soup at the bottom of the bowl.