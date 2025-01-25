The Refreshing Wines You Should Be Pairing With White Chicken Chili

When you go to make a pot of white chicken chili, there's a good chance that your biggest concern is getting the right ingredients. There's the poultry, of course, then the decision on what kind of beans to add to the pot. But no meal is complete without a beverage to wash it down, and a glass of wine is always a relaxing companion to a meal. To find out the best wine to pair with your white chicken chili, Tasting Table turned to Lexi Stephens, a wine educator and founder of Lexi's Wine List.

"I'd recommend a light white with high acidity like Chablis or Albariño," she says. "The high acid in the wine cuts through the creaminess of the white chili and acts as a perfect palate cleanser." That acidity is why white wines are often paired with a variety of chicken dishes, it helps bring out the flavors of the poultry. Those piping-hot spoonfuls will also benefit from refreshing sips of white wine, which should be served somewhere between 44-50 degrees Fahrenheit. If one of those varieties isn't speaking to you, Stephens also gives her approval to sparkling wines.