How Long You Should Boil Frozen Hot Dogs For Juicy, Flavorful Meat

If you need a way to store your hot dogs because you bought too many, freezing can safely extend their shelf life for months. This isn't ideal to do for long periods, as it can mess with the meat's texture. However, in the short term, it means a tasty and affordable meal whenever the desire for cased meat strikes. Freezing your hot dogs also means altering your cooking. Even though most grocery store hot dogs are pre-cooked, you want to make sure they are perfectly heated through for the best meal. Boiling them for an appropriate amount of time might just be the best way to achieve that.

If you are boiling a hot dog straight from frozen, you are looking at eight to 10 minutes for them to heat up completely. That's about double the time needed for a hot dog you've defrosted. But what is really important here is that when you "boil" hot dogs, you should really be simmering them, as a full boil risks overcooking them and leeching out a lot of their flavor. So don't be tempted to heat the frozen meat at a higher intensity to speed up the process. The few minutes you might save won't be worth a floppy, flavorless dog.