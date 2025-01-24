The Absolute Best Wine Pairing For Classic Chili
When you're craving a comforting meal, there are many ways to elevate a pot of chili to satiate your needs. Amp up the spices, squirt in some soy sauce for umami, or switch up the beef for turkey. But for many of us, no comfort meal is complete without a glass of fine wine to wash it down. You might have a go-to wine that you guzzle with any type of food, but there are ideal pairings to complement both the flavors of the drink and the bowl of chili in front of you. To find out which wines are best, Tasting Table turned to Lexi Stephens, wine educator and founder of Lexi's Wine List.
"I would recommend a bold red like Cabernet Sauvignon or Syrah for a mild classic red chili," she said. "These wines are bold enough to stand up to the bold flavors of the chili, plus they complement meat-based dishes nicely." Many traditional chilis contain beef, and red wine is known to pair well with various cuts of the meat. The other rich ingredients like diced tomatoes, tomato paste, and peppers will also be balanced with a glass of smooth, red wine. You can even upgrade a pot of chili by deglazing the pan with a splash of red wine — just save most of it to drink with the meal as Stephens suggests.
Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah wine suggestions for your next chili dinner
For comparison, Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah wines are very similar, which is likely why Lexi Stephens suggests both to pair with chili. However, there are subtle differences. Syrah tends to embody stronger fruit flavors, such as blackberries, with hints of spice. And while a bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon is also fruit-forward, you might taste more herbal notes over spices. You'd likely have to be a sommelier or wine connoisseur to notice the subtle differences, so pick a bottle based on your preference. Domaine Bousquet is an affordably-priced Cabernet Sauvignonyou can get for around $10 a bottle, or you can grab Clos du Val, which is a higher-end option at $60. And if Syrah is your choice, consider budget-friendly Paringa Shiraz priced around $14, or elevate the meal with Division Winemaking Company Gamine Syrah for $40.
Now all you need is a chili recipe to pair with Stephens' suggestions, and we have you covered. A classic option is our smoky brisket chili recipe that you could also adapt with ground beef if that's what's in the fridge. And if beans aren't your thing, try our rich no-bean chili recipe that uses ground beef and aromatics like garlic and celery — plus a little dark chocolate, which also pairs well with a nice glass of red wine.