The Absolute Best Wine Pairing For Classic Chili

When you're craving a comforting meal, there are many ways to elevate a pot of chili to satiate your needs. Amp up the spices, squirt in some soy sauce for umami, or switch up the beef for turkey. But for many of us, no comfort meal is complete without a glass of fine wine to wash it down. You might have a go-to wine that you guzzle with any type of food, but there are ideal pairings to complement both the flavors of the drink and the bowl of chili in front of you. To find out which wines are best, Tasting Table turned to Lexi Stephens, wine educator and founder of Lexi's Wine List.

"I would recommend a bold red like Cabernet Sauvignon or Syrah for a mild classic red chili," she said. "These wines are bold enough to stand up to the bold flavors of the chili, plus they complement meat-based dishes nicely." Many traditional chilis contain beef, and red wine is known to pair well with various cuts of the meat. The other rich ingredients like diced tomatoes, tomato paste, and peppers will also be balanced with a glass of smooth, red wine. You can even upgrade a pot of chili by deglazing the pan with a splash of red wine — just save most of it to drink with the meal as Stephens suggests.